Dexter: Original Sin Season 1 Finale Proves Harry Was Right About Brian

The Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale reveals a powerful truth about Dexter and his brother Brian. Harry's decision to separate him from Brian ultimately saved Dexter from a dark fate.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Dexter : Original Sin season 1 finale. Harry delivers a powerful message to Brian in the Dexter : Original Sin season 1 finale that even Brian can't help but agree with. Throughout Dexter : Original Sin season 1, Brian stalks Dexter and seeks his attention by killing several of his old enemies in and around Miami. It's no coincidence that Brian's victims turn out to be Dexter 's first assignments as a forensics intern at Miami Metro.

Brian even approaches Dexter in Original Sin episode 2 but chooses not to reveal that he's his long-lost brother. The Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale reveals some of the more empathetic parts of Brian's backstory and upbringing through various foster homes and institutions. After Brian nearly kills baby Deb for crying too loudly, Harry and Doris have no other choice but to hand him over to his social worker, Barb Plimpton, in Original Sin episode 9. After Brian avenges himself against Barb, he is more determined than ever to finally reunite with Dexter, but he is stopped in his tracks by the wise words of Harry. Harry Is Right, He Was The Best Thing For Dexter To Thrive, Not Brian. Brian Loves Dexter But Would Have Been A Horrible Influence On Him. Close Harry gives Brian a striking message during their confrontation in the Original Sin season 1 finale. 'Two things can be true at the same time: you can hate me for good reasons and still know that I am the best thing for Dexter.' While this seems obvious, there are valid deeper points to be made about Harry's decision to turn Brian over to 'the system.' Some might think Dexter should have been kept with Brian, but it very likely would have ruined him. Brian accepts this in the end, writing 'You're Right' on a door in Harry's blood. Related Dexter: Original Sin Brutally Foreshadows Deb & Dexter’s Worst Moment From The OG Season 1 Finale Dexter: Original Sin episode 9 reveals several unknown details about Brian Moser and one of his earliest encounters with his future girlfriend, Deb. Posts Even if Brian had been in Dexter's life as a child, Dexter's development would likely have been negatively influenced by him, based on Brian's tendencies. Brian nearly killing Deb, striking Harry, and breaking a glass pane on the Morgan's front door were all major red flags. There was simply too much risk for Harry to give Brian another chance. Brian could have actually killed Deb when Doris or Harry weren't looking and encouraged Dexter to be more violent, destructive, and uncivilized. Dexter Still Chose Harry After Reuniting With Brian In Dexter's Original Series Harry Did The Best He Could With Dexter & Saved Him From Brian's Instability In the original series, Dexter knows that he had always been better off under Harry's guidance than he would have been as a shadow of Brian's darkness. This is why Dexter envisions Harry as his Dark Passenger, not Brian, in the original Dexter series, although he briefly envisions Brian a handful of times. While Brian is his flesh and blood, he and Dexter turn out to be very different types of monsters. While Brian is his flesh and blood who is arguably a victim in some ways of unfortunate circumstances, he and Dexter turn out to be very different types of monsters, as evidenced by the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale





