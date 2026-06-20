Dexter Lawrence Sends Strong Message Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Lawrence is sending a clear message to the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II unwraps his fingers during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati.

| Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their offseason program earlier than expected, but Dexter Lawrence is not treating the next few weeks like a break. Lawrence is still new to Cincinnati after arriving via trade this offseason, and he spent OTAs and minicamp adjusting to a new city and organization..

“But guys welcomed me in, introduced me to the right people, made it really good. ”“Before they go into their fight, you got to put your head down and train. That’s what it’s about. ” It is not a new approach for Lawrence.

The veteran defensive lineman said he has followed the same routine since his rookie year, using the final stretch before camp to stay locked in. That is the exact mentality the Bengals hoped to add when they brought Lawrence to Cincinnati. His presence gives the defense a proven interior force while also adding a veteran voice to the locker room, one that understands how to set a standard before the season even begins.

Lawrence has already embraced that role within a young Cincinnati defense. He said helping younger players comes naturally because sharing his knowledge and experience is part of what he is supposed to bring to the team.

“It’s part of my role to allow people to understand my knowledge of the game and to grow in that sense,”That growth will resume for most players when they return to training camp. Lawrence also set the tone, saying that he and his teammates need to return with urgency, unselfishness, and fiery intensity. The Bengals have spent the offseason trying to build a roster capable of competing at the highest level.

Bringing that intensity into training camp is where it starts. Before Cincinnati can pursue its larger goals, it has to lay the foundation and establish its identity, and Lawrence is already treating the process as if it has already begun. Training camp starts on July 29. The Bengals are banking on Lawrence completely changing their defense.

He's been locked in since the trade. Check out his full comments and watch the entire locker room interview below:Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsArye Pulli is an NFL-credentialed journalist and a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. Since 2020, he has provided on-site coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl, and Super Bowl Media Week.

He currently serves as a contributing writer for USA Today’s SaintsWire and Bengals on SI, while also acting as the Philadelphia Eagles Content Curator for Sleeper. He is the co-founder of The Sports Place, a digital media brand that has grown to nearly 200,000 followers.





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