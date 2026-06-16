Dexter and the Moonrocks Soar to First No. 1 on Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay with Viral Hit 'Freakin' Out'

The band Dexter and the Moonrocks have secured their first chart-topper on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay survey with 'Freakin' Out.' The song's rise was fueled by a 13% gain in radio audience impressions, significant streaming numbers, and viral popularity on TikTok. This achievement marks a new peak for the group, highlighting the modern synergy between digital virality and traditional radio airplay in breaking new artists.

Dexter and the Moonrocks have achieved their first number one on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart with ' Freakin' Out ,' marking the band's second week at the top.

The song gained 13% in audience impressions, reaching 3.1 million in the week ending June 11, according to Luminate data. This performance makes 'Freakin' Out' the band's highest-charting single to date, surpassing their previous peak of number nine with 'Sad in Carolina.

' The track's journey to the summit began in April when it debuted at number 91. It steadily climbed, breaking into the top 40 in May and securing the number 33 position before reaching the pinnacle. Beyond radio airplay, the song generated 7.3 million streaming units and sold 1,000 copies in the United States during the tracking week. Released on March 11 as a standalone single, 'Freakin' Out' became a viral sensation on shortform video platforms like TikTok.

The track is one of three releases from the band in 2026, alongside 'Flavorless' and '12 Steps,' the latter featuring a collaboration with an unnamed artist. Industry voices have praised the band's potential. Steve 'Stevo' Robertson, president of Severance Records, expressed long-standing belief in the band's global stature. He highlighted frontman James Tuffs as one of rock's finest vocalists and commended the group's electrifying live performances.

Robertson also underscored the pivotal role of drummer Fox, noting his innate grasp of internet culture which fueled the worldwide explosion of 'Freakin' Out.

' The band's success underscores a modern model where viral digital engagement synergizes with traditional radio support to propel an emerging act to the top of a major chart





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Dexter And The Moonrocks Freakin' Out Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay Number One Viral Hit Tiktok Radio Airplay James Tuffs Severance Records Steve Robertson

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