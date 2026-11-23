A new name will soon be added to the list of Ohio State Fairgrounds landmarks honoring the state’s past leaders.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds tomorrow morning to

A new name will soon be added to the list of Ohio State Fairgrounds landmarks honoring the state’s past leaders. On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be honor former Ohio Gov.

Ted Strickland with a pavilion dedication at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The Strickland Historic Pavilion will become the 16th structure to be named for an Ohio governor on the fairgrounds.

Also read Tad Stryker: Matt Rhule Owes Nebraska Fans Tangible Results, Starting with Ohio State and Iowa

The dedicated is set to occur at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair at 717 East 17th Avenue on Monday at 10:30 a.m.3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at event center near Cleveland Three people were killed and a fourth wounded in a shooting at Pandora’s Magical Events in Parma, Ohio, police say. Two gunmen have been identified and secured, and investigators are working to determine what happened.

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OVI crash seriously injures passenger on near east side A driver is behind bars after causing a crash that sent their passenger to the hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning. Ohio State’s loss at Nebraska could have ripple effects far beyond the final score, potentially pushing the Buckeyes out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011 and setting up a rare twist in college football’s