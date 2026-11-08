DeWine celebrates Yoctangee Park upgrades in Chillicothe at ribbon cutting ceremony

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development celebrated the completion of a slate of revitalization projects in Yoctangee Park with a ribbon cutting

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Development celebrated the completion of a slate of revitalization projects in Yoctangee Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

"As Ohio's first capital and the home of four Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, Chillicothe is truly one of Ohio's most beloved cultural and historical treasures, and my administration was proud to invest in these transformational projects," DeWine said. "These improvements create new and improved public spaces where families can gather, neighbors can connect, and visitors can learn about what makes Chillicothe so special.

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" Created in 2024, DeWine’s Downtowns and Destinations Initiative funded more than $35 million to complete the new outdoor amphitheater and multipurpose pavilion, renovations to the historic Armory, a new baseball field, a new skatepark, new pickleball courts, renovated tennis courts and more in Chillicothe. DeWine hopes to create new opportunities for recreation and enhance the experience for visitors to cultural sites in Ohio’s Appalachian communities.

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