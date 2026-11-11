Dewan Celebrates Janet Jackson at Live Performance, Sparks Surprise Cameo

Dewan's dance tribute to Janet Jackson at a live event drew a spontaneous onstage cameo, highlighting a memorable early partnership that dates back to 2002. The moment revived classic collaborations and thrilled fans.

A spirited routine on a televised dance competition commemorated Dewan's early work with Janet Jackson, prompting the pop legend to appear live on stage for a brief surprise appearance.

Performance Recap and Jackson's Surprise

Dewan performed the 2002 hit "All For You," the song that originally rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy for best dance recording. Her routine rebuilt the high‑energy choreography that she first showcased alongside *NSYNC at the same ceremony two decades ago.

Also read Janet Jackson Makes Rare Surprise Appearance on Dancing With the Stars With Message for Jenna Dewan

Following the routine, the screen displayed a video of Jackson wearing a black hoodie and a black‑and‑white funkbox cap. In the clip, the singer expressed excitement for Dewan's performance, recalling their early partnership on the videos "Doesn't Really Matter" and "All For You," as well as joint work on Jackson's tours.

After the clip, Jackson stepped onto the stage, joined Dewan and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and shared a brief message of admiration. The cameo highlighted a resurgence of the early 2000s dance era and offered fans a nostalgic moment.

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Courtship of Judges and Scoring

The dance pair received a score of 28 out of 30 from the judges. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba praised the routine, saying it felt like "no time has passed at all," and acknowledged their longstanding reputation for crisp, fluid choreography.

Although the pair earned the second‑highest score of the show, they lost the dance battle to Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. The judges eliminated them at the end of the episode, concluding a dramatic comeback story.

Impact on Fans and Future Events

The unexpected cameo boosted viewership and refreshed public interest in early 2000s pop culture. Fans shared the clip across social media, celebrating the reunion of a dancer with the artist who launched her career. The performance may set the stage for future collaborations or appearances by Jackson at similar events, although no concrete plans have been announced yet.