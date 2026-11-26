RHONY star Devyn Simone accuses makeup artist Daisy Toye of overstepping boundaries and causing drama by interfering with friendships between cast members like Sai De Silva and Hailey Glassman.

RHONY cast member Devyn Simone has publicly criticized her fellow star Daisy Toye for meddlesome behavior that she claims disrupts the friendships of the housewives. The 38-year-old reality television personality accused the makeup artist of displaying obsessive tendencies that stem from a lack of professional demands outside her reality TV role. Simone argued that having only one major client leaves too much free time for engaging in interpersonal drama among the cast.

Simone directly addressed Toye's lifestyle and work ethic during a recent appearance, implying that the makeup artist's obsession with other people's affairs is a direct result of her limited professional portfolio. She stated that she feels such intrusive behavior occurs when a person only has one client in their professional life. The veteran star questioned why Toye dedicates so much time to being involved in everyone else's business rather than focusing on her career growth.

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Daisy Toye works primarily as the makeup artist for media mogul Martha Stewart. However, Simone, a former cast member of The Real World Brooklyn, believes Toye's need for attention is excessive and disruptive to the social dynamics of the group. She joined the Real Housewives of New York City cast as a friend of the house midway through Season 16, where she has observed these patterns closely.

Simone highlighted specific examples of Toye's overbearing behavior during cast events, noting that the makeup artist is always doing the most to grab attention. An unseen moment from the RHONY After Show revealed that Toye tracked the location of Sai De Silva and crashed her lunch with Simone unannounced. This incident exemplifies the recurring theme Simone perceives in Toye's actions.

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Simone acknowledged that everyone enjoys attention, citing her own experience of appearing in three reality shows. However, she argued that there is a limit to when that attention-seeking becomes annoying. According to Simone, the well of attention runs dry at a certain point, and individuals should seek validation from other sources rather than disrupting their peers. She emphasized that while love of attention is natural, the manner in which Toye seeks it is problematic.

Daisy Toye has faced significant backlash for her recent conduct on the show, which has made her a polarizing figure among the cast. Although she started the season strong with the support of Martha Stewart, her complaints about co-star Erika Hammond's private island and Sai De Silva's supermarket sushi have drawn criticism. These comments were particularly contentious given that Toye lives in a rent-controlled apartment with popcorn ceilings.

Billionaire Erika Hammond, who rents her clothes and works a side job, has accused Toye of thinking she is Martha Stewart. This clash highlights the tension between Toye's self-perceived status and the economic realities of the other cast members. Toye has also been accused of trying to drum up drama between Hailey Glassman and the rest of the women by telling the newbie that everyone had been talking about her behind her back.

Despite Toye's attempts to create division, Devyn Simone has voiced strong support for Hailey Glassman, describing her as a sweetheart with no malicious intent. Simone revealed that she and Glassman bonded over having the same type of weave, calling it a real connection. She defended Glassman against the rumors Toye spread, emphasizing that the publicist is growing closer with De Silva.

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The Real Housewives of New York City continues to air new episodes on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers can also stream the latest episodes the following day on Peacock. The ongoing conflict between Simone and Toye underscores the fragile social alliances that define the franchise, with cast members frequently taking sides in interpersonal disputes.