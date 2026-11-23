Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms the arrest of DeVontra Murphy for first-degree rape following an incident involving a bonfire and trail ride on County Road 13.

DeVontra Murphy, a 25-year-old resident, has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Macon County, Alabama, facing serious charges of first-degree rape. The arrest marks the conclusion of a rapid investigation triggered by digital evidence that surfaced earlier this week, leading authorities to identify and apprehend the suspect within a matter of days.

Investigation Triggered by Facebook Live Video

Law enforcement agencies were alerted to the crime on Sunday morning when the Victims' Crime Unit in Montgomery notified the Macon County Sheriff's Office. The notification followed the discovery of a Facebook Live video that allegedly depicted a woman being sexually assaulted during an event in Macon County.

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Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed that his office immediately began reviewing the recorded footage to gather evidence. The video served as the primary catalyst for the investigation, prompting officials to take swift action to identify the victim and the perpetrator involved in the incident.

Arrest of DeVontra Murphy at Sheriff's Office

After reviewing the video, investigators successfully identified the woman involved and contacted her directly through Facebook Messenger. She agreed to meet with investigators at the sheriff's office later that Sunday to provide her statement and cooperate with the ongoing inquiry.

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Sheriff Brunson reported that investigators also located DeVontra Murphy, who voluntarily appeared at the office for an initial interview. This cooperation provided law enforcement with crucial information, though the case required further scrutiny before formal charges could be filed.

Charges Filed and Cooperative Suspect

Following a thorough review of the evidence and subsequent statements, authorities contacted Murphy on Monday and requested his return to the sheriff's office. Upon his return, Murphy was formally arrested and charged with first-degree rape in connection with the alleged assault.

Sheriff Brunson noted that Murphy cooperated fully throughout the process, returning to the office when summoned by authorities. The sheriff emphasized that this cooperation facilitated the swift resolution of the case and ensured the safety of all parties involved.

Safety Concerns and Medical Evidence Preservation

Sheriff Andre Brunson highlighted the importance of prompt reporting and medical attention in cases of sexual assault. He stressed that victims should seek immediate care at a hospital or doctor's office to undergo a rape kit examination, which is critical for preserving physical evidence such as clothing and biological samples.

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Brunson expressed concern for the victim's safety upon learning of the allegations and commended the investigative team for their efficiency. He stated that resolving the case quickly was a priority to prevent further harm and to bring justice to the victim.

Ongoing Probe and Geographic Context

The incident in question reportedly occurred on Saturday during a bonfire and trail ride along County Road 13 in Macon County. Both DeVontra Murphy and the victim are known to be residents outside of Macon County, a detail that added complexity to the initial identification and contact phases of the investigation.

Sheriff Brunson declined to elaborate on the specific contents of the conversations held with either Murphy or the victim, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. He reiterated that while the arrest has been made, the case remains open and under active surveillance by law enforcement officials.