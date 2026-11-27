DeVonta Smith recorded a career-high 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a dramatic 39-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Quarterback Joe Milton connected with Smith for two long touchdown passes, fueling the largest 21-point comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history while teammates celebrated the historic performance in the locker room.

ARLINGTON, Texas — DeVonta Smith hobbled over to his locker, his jersey drenched in sweat and his right knee gashed open from turf burn, and plopped down on the wooden seat.

As reporters approached him, the exhausted receiver politely declined to speak after the dramatic 39-38 victory over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Understandably so. Smith finished the game with a career-best 200 yards on 11 catches. He hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Milton — a 50-yarder and 45-yarder — and several clutch short catches that helped secure the win.

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Moments after Smith stepped into the visitor’s locker room at AT&T Stadium, his teammates, led by Jordan Mailata , started chanting his stat line.