South West Water and 60 Devon organisations have agreed a rota plan that could cut household taps for three days at a time if drought worsens.

Households in Devon could soon face regular tap water cuts after 60 organisations in the county agreed a rota system to slow the onset of a ' Day Zero' scenario, in which reservoirs would run completely dry. The plan was drawn up by South West Water and would be triggered if severe drought conditions worsen. Devon County Council chief executive Donna Manson shared the preparations with the council's cabinet last week.

The scheme follows reports that ministers had been secretly warned that reservoirs could run dry within weeks, leaving families in chaos in the run-up to Christmas. The Government's emergency committee, Cobra, held meetings twice a week for crisis talks about water provision in the south-west of England and Sussex.

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How the Devon Tap Water Rota Would Work

The rota would temporarily cut off supplies to households and businesses in turn, with customers' taps being switched off for brief periods. Affected areas, including East Devon, Cornwall and the area near Brighton, are all in severe drought and could face three days with water on followed by three days off.

The plan was developed by organisations across the county, including district councils and emergency services, to prepare for a possible 'stage four severe drought'. Officials said the arrangement was designed to stop reservoirs from emptying completely, though it would still mean regular interruptions for ordinary households.

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Officials had drawn up a 'reasonable worst-case scenario' which concluded that water stocks could plummet to 0 in a matter of weeks. According to the same assessment, taps could run dry in homes and the construction of a nuclear power plant could be affected.

Councillors and Water Firms Raise Concerns

Julian Brazil, the Liberal Democrat leader of Devon County Council, has reacted to the plan with alarm. He warned that having to adhere to the rota would be a 'disaster for Devon's businesses, vulnerable people and schools', as reported by The Telegraph.

Southern Water, South East Water and South West Water all called on Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle to consider non-essential use bans. Such bans would stop businesses from operating car washes and water sports fields, and from refilling private pools.

South West Water told the Government privately that it did not anticipate Wimbleball reservoir running dry, due to preventative measures it had put in place. South East Water, by contrast, said it does not expect to run dry until next year if conditions do not improve.

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Reservoir Levels and What Happens Next

Wimbleball reservoir, which supplies more than 400,000 people in Somerset, was at 13 per cent capacity at the end of October. Ardingly, which serves 280,000 customers in West Sussex, was at just 17 per cent over the same period.

Concerns remain over provisions at Devon's Venford reservoir, and 'day zero' risk monitoring has begun for the Stithians and Drift reservoirs in Cornwall. Devon was one of six southern and south-western counties to receive severe drought declarations, despite earlier warnings of a winter of flooding.

Officials said rainfall would need to be 120 per cent higher than average over the next six months to achieve a nationwide recovery. Water companies have been told to conduct daily monitoring of reservoir and river levels, and the Environment Agency will increase compliance checks on businesses that abstract water to ensure they take only permitted amounts.