Devon home with arches under lawn hits market for less than London flat

A unique four-bedroom home in Barnstaple, Devon, has hit the market for less than the price of a London flat after being converted from a subterranean Victorian reservoir. The property boasts large arched brick ceilings, a modern interior, and stunning outdoor space.

An 'absolutely stunning' four-bedroom home has hit the market for less than the price of a London flat - after it was converted from a subterranean Victorian reservoir.

The unique property in Barnstaple, Devon, is being auctioned with a guide price of between £400k and £450k. It boasts large arched brick ceilings over a reception hall, a kitchen, a sitting room, a utility room, and three bathrooms. There is also ample outdoor space, with over half an acre of countryside, two garages, and a Mediterranean-style brick-floored courtyard. Images show the traditional red-brick Victorian aesthetic complementing a modern interior.

The property's walls have retained their signature arched shape, decorated with lamps that hang from the brick ceiling. Perhaps the most striking feature of the home is not what lies inside, but what is on the outside - as anyone who approaches is met with a view of the house's arches embedded under the lawn.

The new owners would have the option of actually walking over the roof of their home on a patch of grass - offering stunning views of Barnstaple and their own patio beneath. An 'absolutely stunning' four-bedroom home has hit the market for less than the price of a London flat.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the home is not what lies inside - as anyone who approaches is met with a view of the house's arches embedded under the lawn. Striking images show the traditional red-brick Victorian aesthetic complementing a modern interior. It boasts large arched brick ceilings over a reception hall, a kitchen, a sitting room, a utility room, and three bathrooms. Tall, wide panelled windows are a common feature of the property.

A traditional Roman numeral style clock is seen hanging above one of them here. The property's walls have retained their signature arched shape, decorated with lamps that hang from the brick ceiling. One of the bedrooms is pictured showing how the property incorporates the unique arches throughout the building. Describing the property, auctioneers Jackson-Stops called it an 'absolutely stunning and characterful four bedroomed conversion of a Victorian reservoir'.

According to Moneyweek, the average sold price for a flat or maisonette in London as of February was £420,635 - meaning the converted reservoir is being offered for a lower cost. The home is for sale by public auction and via Livestream on June 18 at 2pm at Digby Hall in Sherborne, Dorset





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Devon home with arches under lawn hits market for less than London flatA four-bedroom home in Barnstaple, Devon, has been converted from a subterranean Victorian reservoir and is being auctioned for a guide price of between £400k and £450k. It boasts large arched brick ceilings, a kitchen, a sitting room, a utility room, and three bathrooms. The property also has ample outdoor space, over half an acre of countryside, two garages, and a Mediterranean-style courtyard.

Read more »