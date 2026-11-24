For the family of 14-year-old Liam Watkins, those few minutes were a lifeline amid an ongoing struggle with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of cancer most commonly found in children and young adults.

For the family of 14-year-old Liam Watkins, those few minutes were a lifeline amid an ongoing struggle with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a form of cancer most commonly found in children and young adults.

With cancer, time is not your own and everything revolves around treating the unwelcomed disease. But for one night, Liam got the chance to forget about the disease that has upended his life since June. On Oct. 27, Liam was invited to spend some time with the Utah football team and his favorite quarterback, Devon Dampier.

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, included a chance to meet the players and coaches, tour the football facility, and design a pair of cleats with Dampier, who is expected to wear them for Utah's upcoming game against West Virginia on Friday.

"It means a lot just for them to consider me someone they look up to, and it definitely allows me to put life into perspective," Dampier said. "I mean, even if we've lost a game before now, or any time this season, I'm always the guy to make sure I show those kids what life is truly about and just be happy — be happy, just show the joy.

"Amid an undefeated season — one in which he's likely a Heisman Trophy finalist for his play this season — and a busy schedule, Dampier has asked his agent to connect him with others, which is how Triumph Together was able to bring Liam and other"cancer warriors" in to work with Dampier. "That's just something I prioritize because I just had some pretty big people impact my life when I was younger," Dampier said.

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"So that's just always my thought process. "I just I think I've been raised in such a genuine environment, family wise," he added. "I've had people step in my life that's helped in just giving back, feeding love back into the world. That's something I've grown up doing, and for me to continue to do that, and especially just the opportunity for them.

I mean, again, they're fighting their battles, and for them to want to spend their off time with me, that's pretty huge, so I always make sure I give back.

" That willingness to give back meant the world to Liam, who is currently undergoing"an intensive part of chemo treatment. " For a family who suddenly had its world turned upside down, it was a simple but meaningful gesture in a time where little can be positive. "It's been rough, I'm not gonna lie," Liam's mother, Jennifer, said.

"Like the last, especially the last month or so, he's been trying to go to school because that's what he really wanted to do. He's a freshman this year, and he was really excited about being a freshman and going to high school. And all of that has been completely put on hold.

"In a time of our lives where we're kind of having a lot of downtime, and there's a lot of things that he's missing out on right now with school and his own sports and being with friends and doing the things that he loves, like these are kind of the moments that we're living for right now. " Liam Watkins and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier work together to design a pair of football cleats.

The highlight of the experience was when Liam and a fellow"cancer warrior," who asked to not be named in the story, helped Dampier design a pair of football cleats for about an hour that day. During that time, Dampier talked with them about whatever they wanted, but didn't try to make the moment about their cancer or what they were going through.

"Some people are in different situations, some are worse than others; and, honestly, I try to keep that out," Dampier said. "I bet they hear that all the time with people coming in and saying things like that. I try to just make it all about the moment. I try to make them feel disconnected from what they're struggling through, and just honestly enjoy the moment.

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" During the design process, Dampier said it was"truly their thought process into the cleats" and he had them"put their spin on there. " The two teenagers designed the outside of the shoes and Dampier took care of the inside, or the tongue, on each — and yes, there's a"splash" of Spider-Man included on the cleats. Dampier, in turn, is expected to wear the cleats on Friday in a sign to them — and others — that"life is a priority.

" "I'm willing to show encouragement, and I'm willing to put that out there in the world that even though we're gonna be 11-0 by that time, as much as we're being seen right now, there's still priorities in our world — and life is a priority," Dampier said. "So, just for me to put that on stream, that's something I wanted to do.

" Unbeknownst to Liam and his fellow"cancer warrior," the two were gifted a sneaker version of the cleats they designed with Dampier a month prior on Monday. The team gathered together Monday night and presented them with shoes after practice, a small token to connect the two with the team.

"Devon is honestly like a genuine human being," Jennifer Watkins said. "He really is so kind. ... He's just a good guy, which makes it that much better.

" "Devon kind of makes it easy to do my job and make a big difference when they don't really realize they're making a big difference," said Jack Gates, the founder of Triumph Together. "Him taking 10-20 minutes of his day means the world to these kids. And just for them to watch him on TV and look up to him and just kind of be a role model for them, I think makes a huge impact.

""We don't have a lot to look forward to," Jennifer Watkins said. "We can't travel, we can't do a lot of things. We're missing out on a lot of things, and not just not just Liam, our family too. Like, we're very homebound now, and so doing these little things to make memories, it really does mean a lot.

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