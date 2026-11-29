Utah quarterback Devon Dampier led the No. 2 Utes to a 52-28 victory over West Virginia, throwing for five touchdowns and 393 yards. The win keeps Utah undefeated at 12-0, extending their winning streak to 18 games and bolstering Dampier's Heisman Trophy candidacy with a record-breaking passer efficiency rating.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, left, throws the ball as West Virginia defensive end Tobi Haastrup, right, looks to make the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night. After throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Braden Pegan on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier pumped his fists and shouted to the sky as the sold-out crowd chanted, "Heisman! Heisman!

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" "If we weren't undefeated, I wouldn't be in this situation," Dampier said about his growing Heisman attention. "So you know that's a whole team thing. So shout out the guys for sure. It won't be unnoticed that you know they've helped me get to this point.