Devon County Council Councillor Creates Pothole Repair Manual

Devon County Council, controlled by a minority Liberal Democrat administration, has run out of money to fix potholes. A Lib Dem councillor has appealed for taxpayers to fill in their own potholes and has created a 23-page manual to teach volunteers how to fix them.

A Lib Dem councillor has appealed for taxpayers to fill in their own potholes and even created a glossy handbook to help them. Louise Wainwright , a councillor for Devon County Council , has claimed the only way to tackle the enormous backlog of unfilled potholes is if volunteers roll up their sleeves and do it themselves.

The councillor has produced a 23-page manual that includes detailed instructions on carrying out repairs and undertaking health and safety training. Louise Wainwright also stated that if more of us understood why this situation has been allowed to develop, then we could begin to understand what we can do about it





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Engineering Politics Louise Wainwright Devon County Council Councillor Pothole Repairs Health And Safety Training Road Maintenance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nominees for 2026-27 San Diego County Teachers of the Year announcedSan Diego County's superintendent of schools Monday announced five educators from nearly every reach of the county as the 2026-27 County Teachers of the Year.

Read more »

Labour councillor suggests 'not going near' planning application for 900 homesA Labour member of a Hertfordshire council, Chris Myers, advised his party's representatives to 'start planning sites where we can't win seats' and 'not go near' a planning application for 900 homes. The advice is believed to have been sent in July last year regarding Potters Bar and Cowley Hill ward in Hertfordshire, England.

Read more »

Councillor Urges Locals, Police to Prevent Traveller Encampment in BirminghamAfter finding an illegal campsite set up at Shard End Country Park, where travellers had previously been ordered to leave, councillor Alan Feeney advised the public not to give them any work due to the potential mess left behind. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Birmingham City Council confirmed their intention to recover the land where the unauthorised encampment encroached upon it.

Read more »

Several More Waves of Rain Puts Parts of Texas at Risk from Thursday, May 26 to Memorial Day WeekendHeavy rain and thunderstorms have moved through Southeast Texas, causing flooding concerns and flash flood warnings. Several more waves of rain are expected to impact Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, and Wharton County. Rain chances will continue to be elevated through Memorial Day weekend.

Read more »