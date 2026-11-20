A coroner records suicide for Mikelle Hardy-Ingham, 16, who died in Torquay. The inquest highlights her mental health struggles, recent family conflicts, and a key found near her body.

A coroner has recorded a conclusion of suicide following the death of Mikelle Hardy-Ingham, a 16-year-old student from Torquay who died in June 2024. The inquest at Devon Coroner's Court revealed that the teenager took an overdose of prescription medication shortly after her parents' wedding, despite recent efforts by her family to reconcile following a conflict.

Discovery Of Body And Immediate Response

Mikelle Hardy-Ingham died at her family home in Torquay, Devon, on June 16, 2024, two days after her parents Lee Hardy-Ingham and Tina exchanged vows. The tragedy was discovered on the morning of June 16 when a sibling, who was sharing a room with Mikelle at the time, noticed blood around her mouth and alerted their father, Lee Hardy-Ingham.

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Mr. Hardy-Ingham entered the room and found his daughter with dried blood around her mouth and a cold body. He immediately called 999, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene in Torquay. Despite the rapid response from emergency services, paramedics were unable to revive the student, and she was pronounced dead at her home.

Sequence Of Events Preceding The Tragedy

The court heard that Mikelle Hardy-Ingham had run away from home a few days prior to her death following a row with her mother, Tina. The conflict arose when Tina returned briefly from her honeymoon to check on Mikelle and discovered she was hosting acquaintances she did not know.

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An argument ensued between mother and daughter after Tina attempted to ask the teenagers to leave the house. This confrontation led to Mikelle running off, where she was eventually found by police and picked up by her aunt, Lesley Taylor. The family appeared to have reconciled after this incident, and Mr. Hardy-Ingham had returned from his holiday.

Mental Health Struggles And School Environment

Mikelle Hardy-Ingham was a talented poet, songwriter, and radio DJ who had previously attempted suicide in 2021. She was diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and Autistic Spectrum Disorder, and was taking the antidepressant sertraline while seeing mental health professionals. She served as a mental health ambassador at Torquay Girls' Grammar School, a role she held with great passion.

However, the inquest revealed that not long before her death, a fellow student began following her closely in her capacity as ambassador. This behavior caused Mikelle distress, leading her to take her exams in isolation and feel punished rather than supported. Additionally, in May 2024, she was the victim of an assault, which resulted in threatening messages on her phone and social media after she reported the incident.

Forensic Evidence And Safe Key Discovery

Police examination of the scene where Mikelle Hardy-Ingham died uncovered a suicide note in a notebook. Crucially, investigators also found a key to Mr. Hardy-Ingham's medicine safe, which was kept on top of the wardrobe in the bedroom he shared with his partner.

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Mr. Hardy-Ingham had changed his security habits after Mikelle's 2021 overdose, moving his medication to a locked safe. A toxicology report confirmed that Mikelle had ingested more than three times the fatal amount of a prescription drug found in the family's supply. The court determined that she accessed these medications despite the father's precautions.

Coroner's Findings And Family Legacy

Coroner Alison Longhorn concluded the inquest by formally recording a finding of suicide. She described Mikelle Hardy-Ingham as a truly exceptional young lady who was funny, caring, and loyal. The coroner offered her deepest condolences to the grieving family, acknowledging the profound loss they have suffered.

Lee Hardy-Ingham described his daughter as a passionate writer who dreamed of becoming a journalist and attending university in London. She presented her own show on local radio station Palm FM and had recently submitted a bid for a £400 bursary to create a magazine supporting youth mental health, with proceeds intended for the charity Mind.