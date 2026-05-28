Devon Again, an alt-pop singer-songwriter, has signed with producer Dan Nigro and will be releasing her debut album. The album is set to be released in June and will feature the single "Snake the Drain."

can exclusively announce Thursday (May 28) that producer Dan Nigro has added a second artist to his roster: Devon Again , an alt-pop tastemaker currently gearing up to open forThe new signing comes ahead of the Colorado-raised singer-songwriter’s country-tinged major label debut single , "Snake the Drain," which arrives June 2 in the lead-up to Devon’s very first full-length album .

"I found myself in a place where I felt like if I wanted to keep making music, I would have to shift my process to make it feel fun and silly again," she says of the track in a statement. ".sSpawning standout streaming successes such as the loved-up "Cherry Cola" and emotional heavyweight "Never Goes Away," the project was "really heavy and emotionally difficult" to make, Devon says, whereas "Snake the Drain" was "the song that helped play in the mud again.

" Devon Again is signed to Mad Decent for distribution. In a statement, she says, "A clearly defined vision with the ability to weave between beautifully crafted songs that pull on your heartstrings and then writing playfully bold pop with ease – without compromising any of her spirit.

" In 2023, she will give longtime collaborator Roan some backing after Atlantic Records dropped her from her first label deal in 2020. He produced her critically acclaimed debut album. Now based in Los Angeles, Devon is hard at work on her debut album, which she describes as being full of "boy music.

" In November, she’ll accompany Rodrigo on the Unraveled Tour, opening for arena dates across North America through February of next year





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Devon Again Dan Nigro Alt-Pop Country-Tinged Major Label Debut Single Full-Length Album Mad Decent Distribution Cherry Cola Never Goes Away Boy Music Rodrigo Unraveled Tour Arena Dates North America February Of Next Year

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