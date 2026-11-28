The long-running New Wave group Devo delivered their 1980 hit 'Whip It' in a lively parade performance, reflecting on the song's cultural impact and MTV history. The band, formed in response to the Kent State Massacre, discussed the origins of their name and the song's iconic video in relation to their recent commercial success.

! The long-running New Wave group whipped a bevy of energy-domed dancers into a frenzy to the sounds of “ Whip It” on Saturday while stumping for GEICO on a Devo, perhaps the unlikeliest of performers in the parade’s 100-year history, delivered their 1980 hit while a giant inflatable turkey hovered overhead.

“Whip It” was the song that changed everything for Devo. The group originally formed at Kent State University a few years after the Kent State Massacre almost as a response to violence with absurdity. Their name is a cutesy take on “devolution,” the idea that mankind was regressing. They put out two excellent albums of artsy post-punk before recording “Whip It” for their 1980 album,.

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Thanks to a clever video that MTV played repeatedly in its infancy, they became superstars.in 2018.