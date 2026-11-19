Medina County's Devine Acres Farm is opening one weekend earlier than usual for the first time in 25 years to accommodate customers seeking fresh-cut trees before Thanksgiving. The farm will host a Christmas CountryFest featuring food, music, children's activities, goat races, and Santa visits, with tickets available for purchase online.

Devine Acres Farm is getting an early start on the holidays, opening one weekend earlier than usual for the first time in 25 years. The Medina County Christmas tree farm will welcome visitors this weekend after customers asked for a chance to pick out and decorate fresh-cut trees before Thanksgiving, owners told KSAT.

The farm will have special hours this weekend, so visitors are encouraged to check the Devine Acres Farm website before driving out. In addition to fresh tree cutting, the farm will offer food, music and about three hours of activities for children as part of its Christmas CountryFest. Emily Morales, manager of Devine Acres Farm, said guests can expect a mix of returning favorites and new experiences this year.

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“The entertainment is still on: the goat races, the doughnut eating,” Morales said. “Santa is gorgeous, and there’s no charge to see Santa and take pics. The Texas snow is phenomenal. We’re always adding to that.

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” Tickets are $18.95 and must be purchased online. Visitors who go this weekend can share their photos with KSAT through KSAT Connect . Click here for a step-by-step guide on how to upload. Read also: H-E-B Christmas tree arrives at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio Zoo Lights returns to illuminate San Antonio Zoo’s pathways for holiday season