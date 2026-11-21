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Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Josh Green blocks during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Devin Booker had 23 points and the Phoenix Suns scored the final six of the game to pull away late and beat the Utah Jazz 111-101 in an NBA Cup matchup Friday night. With the Suns clinging to a four-point lead in the final minute, Booker made a basket and a free throw and Jalen Green added a dunk and another free throw to clinch Phoenix's fifth victory in six games.

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Miles Bridges and Dillon Brooks each had 18 points, and Collin Gillespie scored 16 for the Suns . After back-to-back wins in Los Angeles over the Clippers and Lakers, the Jazz reverted to the form they displayed in their earlier 12-game losing streak — poor shooting, sloppiness with the ball and weak defense. Darryn Peterson had 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to pace Utah .

Jaxson Hayes added 18 points and 14 boards, while Brice Sensabaugh also scored 18. Radio Voice of the Jazz: Who is the Rookie of the Year? The Suns led by double digits most of the game before the Jazz pulled to 96-89 on a twisting layup by Hayes with 6:25 left.

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Green responded with five straight points, but the Jazz made one last run — a 9-0 surge — that made it 105-101 with 39.5 seconds remaining on Svi Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer. The Jazz are still missing their starting frontline of Lauri Markkanen , Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson Jr. . Without any interior presence to contend with, the Suns applied a full-court press at times and their defensive ball pressure disrupted Utah's offensive sets on the perimeter.

The Suns have won 13 of the last 14 matchups. Brooks made a 3 to cap a 15-4 run that gave Phoenix a 39-27 lead with 9:30 left in the second quarter. Father confirms death of 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse reported missing from CaliforniaJoshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. Both directions of travel shut down on US-6 due to a serious-injury crash.

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