Devils Top Capitals 5-2 Behind Hellebuyck and Utica Call-Ups

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on November 12, 2026, with Connor Hellebuyck making 26 saves and Utica caLl-ups contributing to the win.

Hellebuyck and Utica call-ups lift Devils past Capitals

The New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 28 shots and three players recalled from the clubs American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok and Stefan Noesen,all contributed to the triumph. Noesen was pictured celebrating with Hellebuyck after the final whistle, a photo that circulated with coverage of the game.

The victory appeared shortly after a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, a result that team media outlets featured in their post-game highlights. The Devils have been tracking closely with the top of the league at five-on-five through roughly the first twenty games of the season, and the call-ups gave the lineup additional depth as the schedule continued to tighten. Team-produced post-game interviews and video features from the week focused on the contributions of the newly arrived forwards and defensemen.

Also read Devils' Hellebuyck Receives Warm Welcome at Bass Pro Shops After Tough Winnipeg Return

Finishing touch returns, but special teams lag

Analysts covering the team noted that the Devils had struggled to convert chances in the first weeks of the season, ranking among the weaker finishing teams in the league early on. That problem appears to have eased after a recent scoring surge. The club is now scoring at rates closer to expectations,both at five-on-five and across all game situations, and the improvement has been credited to a combination of puck movement and shooting quality rather than a single player.

The power play has been the notable exception. Observers noted the unit has lagged well behind the team's even-strength production, which has been one of the more legitimate weaknesses in an otherwise robust early campaign. Whether the man advantage can match the rest of the roster's output remains one of the central questions for the coaching staff as the season moves forward.

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Contract talks with Quinn Hughes and the league's rising defensemen

General manager Bill Guerin addressed the status of contract negotiations with defenseman Quinn Hughes, saying he was not placing deadlines on the process and was taking things one afternoon at a time. Guerin noted the two sides will need to hold a more formal discussion at some point, but he expressed that both parties understand their positions and that the organization wants to keep Hughes long term. The decision, he said, rests with the player as he considers his options.

The Hughes situation sits within a broader trend across the NHL,where defensemen have been among the league's leading point producers. Commentators observed that in earlier eras a blueliner leading a squad in scoring often signaled a lack of offensive talent up front, but that is no longer a reliable assumption. Many of the league's top defensemen are at present contributing at elite offensive levels while still handling demanding defensive assignments.

League notes and injury news

Elsewhere around the league, Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins is expected to miss between one and ten days, depending on recovery, after a heavy hit from Washington Capitals defeNseman Jakob Chychrun during a Tuesday night game. The league ruled the check legal, meaning no supplemental discipline was assessed. The injury drew attention from around the league given the force of the collision and the questions it raised about how physical contact is judged in today's game.

For the Devils, the win over Washington kept the club's momentum going as it balances depth additions, scoring improvements and the unresolved special teams concern. Fans and analysts will be watching how the team handles the coming weeks, particularly whether the power play can catch up and how the front office approaches the Hughes negotiations.