New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe addresses power play unit changes and forechecking strategies ahead of Wednesdays gAme against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Team Adjustments and Strategic Shifts

Addressing Forechecking Pressures

The New Jersey Devils are preparing for the second leg of their home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets , with the matchup scheduled for Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:08 p.m. Eastern Period. following a recent victory that snapped a two-game slide, head coach Sheldon Keefe has implemented specific tactical adjustments to optimize squad performance. The most notable change involves the power play units, where Jesper Bratt has been returned to the primary power-play unit, replacing Arseny Gritsyuk. Coach Keefe explained that while Gritsyuk had been utilized in that role, the team did not feel his game had slipped due to increased responsibility. The decision to reunite Bratt with his line is intended to improve puck entries, a skill in which Bratt excels, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of the special teams.

A significant focus of the Devils recent practice sessions has been combating aggressive forechecking strategies, particularly those employed by Columbus. During the first period of their previous encounter,the Devils struggled to break out of their own zone,allowing Columbus to dominate possession and maintain pressure. Coach Keefe emphasized the importance of quick puck movement and skating underneath the opposition to evade the forecheck. He noted that while punting the puck is a common tactic, it frequently fails when the opposing team is positioned effectively above the zone,leading to immediate turnovers and exhausting the Devils defense. The strategy for the upcoming game centers on spending more time in the offensive zone to prevent the forecheck from starting,using speed and precision to exit the defensive zone cleanly.

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Player Performances and Line Changes

Key players are currently in powerful form as the Devils look to maintain momentum. Timo Meier has scored in four consecutive games and has recorded six points in his last five contests. Following the reshuffling of forward lines after a heavy loss to St. Louis, Meier was moved to the top liNe alongside Jack Hughes and Connor Brown. This configuration proved successful on Monday,with Meier assisting on the opening goal and Brown scoring the game-winner. Luke Hughes as well contributed significantly by scoring the game-winning goal in the previous match, becoming the first goalie in Devils history to win eight of his first ten appearances, although this statistic appears to be a textual error regarding goalies, as Hughes is a defenseman. Columbus enters the game with Kent Johnson leading thier scoring with twenty-two points, while defenseman Zach Werenski has recorded points in each of his first ten road games this season.

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Series Context and Schedule

This game marks the Devils second contest in three nights and the first of four games in seven days, testing the depth and conditioning of the roster. Columbus, who finished thier four-game road trip with a two-win record, enters as the lowest-scoring squad in the league yet has shown resilience by pulling within one goal twice in their last meeting. The Blue Jackets rely heavily on Werenski and Johnson, but their offensive struggles may be exacerbated by the Devils improved defensive structure. The Devils aim to leverage their speed and top-line chemistry to control the pace of the game and avoid the pitfalls that plagued them in the first period of the previous matchup.