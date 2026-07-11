Devils Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Islanders

The New Jersey Devils aim to capitalize on their seven wins in eight games as they face the Fresh York Islanders, who are dealing with siGnificant injuries and a recent slide. Key decisions regarding goaltending and roster management will influence the outcome of this crucial mid-season matchup.

Devils Momentum Meets Islander Struggles

Key Players and Injury Impacts

The Fresh Jersey Devils arrive at UBS Arena in Elmont,New York,riding a wave of confidence after securing seven victories in thier last eight games. This impressive stretch includes two hard-fought overtime contests, one of which required a shootout against the Edmonton Oilers, highlighting the teams resilience and ability to close out tight matchups. While there was one notable lapse in performance during the second game of a back-to-back set in Colorado, the Devils have otherwise demonstrated a cohesive and dominant style of play. the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders presents a unique opportunity for redemption, particularly after a lopsided 6-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals earlier in the season on October third. That previous loss exposed defensive vulnerabilities that the Devils are keen to correct, especially given the Islanders' recent tendency to have the upper hand in regular-season encounters despite their own inconsistent standing in the league.

The Islanders face significant roster challenges that could hinder their ability to counter New Jersey's offensive surge. Centerman Mathew Barzal remains sidelined in a non-contact jersey, while defensemen Ryan Pulock and forward Matias Maccelli are also unavailable,further depleting their depth. Maccelli's absence has been particularly costly, as he had recorded six points in eight games before his injury, and since going down, the team has posted a mediocre three wins, three losses and one overtime result in six games. Veteran contributors such as Kyle Palmieri and Ondrej Palat have struggled to find thier rhythm, with Palmieri recording only three goals and an assist in fifteen games following a torn ACL last season. Additionally, Anthony DeAngelo is enduring a difficult campaign marked by poor defensive metrics and limited offensive output.

Also read St. Louis Blues Travel to New Jersey to Face Devils Amid Roster Changes and Goalie Battle

Special Teams and Lineup Tactics

Despite the injuries, the Islanders still possess dangerous offensive threats,particularly on the power play. Matthew Schaefer continues to be a primary engine for the special teams unit, maIntaining a point-per-game average,while Bo Horvat has contributed seven goals and seven assists, including four of the squad's seven power-play goals. Brayden Schenn has also emerged as a surprising force, adding five goals and six assists to the lineup. To combat this, the Devils must focus heavily on penalty killing, as the Islanders have successfully eliminated 86.54 percent of opposition power plays. The defensive structure, led by players like Adam Pelech and Bo Horvat, forces opponents to rely on five-on-five scoring, where Fresh Jersey's depth may prove decisive. The Devils' own power play has shown mixed results, and they cannot expect immediate success in this department, making even-strength discipline and defensive structure paramount.

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Goaltending Decisions and Roster Management

A critical strategic decision for the Devils involves thier goaltending situation as they navigate a demanding back-to-back schedule. Head coach Sheldon Keefe must decide between Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Allen for tonights start. Although Allen did not play in the previous game against the St. Louis Blues,concerns were raised about Hellebuyck's fatigue levels late in that contest. however, with a tougher matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for the following night and a crucial game in Winnipeg after that, resting Hellebuyck could preserve his stamina for the more challenging fixtures. Additionally, the coaching staff may glance to reduce the minutes of key players like Luke Hughes to prevent late-season burnout. The bottom-six forwards will be tasked with providing reliable defensive support to take pressure off the top lines,while the defense corps may see adjustments based on recent injury scares involving Jonas Siegenthaler and Declan Chisholm. The Islanders,meanwhile, are hoping to shake off their recent regulatory losses and establish a winning rhythm before embarking on their traditional fall trip to California, with head coach Pete DeBoer experimenting with line combinations to spark offense.