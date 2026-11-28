Devils Hole pupfish numbers jump to 137 from 77 in spring, marking a significant recovery for the endangered species in Death Valley National Park.

The Southern Nevada population of Devils Hole pupfish, long considered the world's most endangered fish, has demonstrated a remarkable resurgence during the most recent autumn survey. Biologists recorded a total of 137 individuals living within the unique aquatic environment of Devils Hole, located inside Death Valley National Park adjacent to the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. This figure represents a substantial increase from the 77 fish counted in the spring of the same year and the 69 fish observed the previous fall. The upward trend signals a potential turning point for conservation efforts dedicated to preserving this rare aquatic species in one of the most hostile environments on Earth.

Counting Methods and Historical Context

The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have jointly conducted these population assessments since 1972. The counting process is meticulous and requires specialized equipment, as biologists must dive directly into the water to count fish swimming in the depth while other team members tally those visible on the surface. The precise physical depth of Devils Hole remains a mystery to scientists, adding an element of uncertainty to the habitat mapping. The Devils Hole pupfish was officially listed under the federal Endangered Species Act in 1967 due to severe threats posed by groundwater drawdown from nearby ranching and agricultural activities. This legal battle culminated in the 1976 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Cappaert v. United States, which ruled that ranchers could not pump groundwater in a manner that lowered the water levels at Devils Hole and compromised the federal conservation mission of the national monument.

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Environmental Challenges and Stabilizing Factors

Despite the recent numerical increase, the species faces ongoing environmental vulnerabilities, particularly from seismic activity. The Park Service noted that two earthquakes in 2025 negatively impacted the population by disrupting essential algae and other food sources. However, the fish showed resilience during a seismic event in early October caused by an earthquake in Panama, with scientists observing that the population remained stable despite the distant tremors. To further support recovery, researchers are actively involved in restoring algae populations to ensure a consistent food supply for the fish. The combination of habitat restoration and direct intervention has contributed to the recent stability and growth observed in the fall survey data.

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Captive Breeding and Survival Strategies

A critical component of the current survival strategy involves the release of captive-bred fish into the wild population. A full three-dimensional recreation of the Devils Hole habitat has been established indoors in a 100,000-gallon tank located just a few miles away from the natural site. Between March 2025 and February 2026, scientists released 72 captive-bred pupfish into Devils Hole to bolster the wild population. Because these fish have a short lifespan of only 10 to 14 months, biologists attribute the majority of the 137 individuals counted in the fall survey to natural hatching and growth within the Devils Hole environment rather than the previously released stock. This natural reproduction indicates that the habitat conditions are currently supportive enough to sustain new generations without constant artificial input.

Official Reactions and Future Outlook

Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds emphasized that these results reflect the dedication of scientists and conservation partners working to protect the species. Reynolds stated that while challenges remain, the progress is encouraging and the park service is committed to the long-term survival of the pupfish. A news release further noted that although populations naturally fluctuate, the latest count represents significant progress in protecting one of the world's rarest fish. Continued monitoring, research, and habitat management remain essential steps for ensuring the species does not face the same threats of extinction that nearly wiped it out in previous decades.