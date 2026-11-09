The Devils are waking up to a lot of heat on Monday following their decision to bench Connor Hellebuyck against the Jets on Tuesday.

The Devils woke up to a lot of heat on Monday following their decision to bench Connor Hellebuyck against the Jets on Tuesday in what would be his first trip to Winnipeg sinceGeneral Manager Sunny Mehta released a statement on Sunday night about the decision and cited a potential “reduction in our expected win probability” as the top reason for not having the goalie face his former team for the first time..

“Connor Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play on Tuesday in Winnipeg. However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability. Even though Connor isn’t playing, at his request, we will coordinate a media availability after Tuesday’s morning skate. ” Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the New Jersey Devils takes a break during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers in Newark, N.J.

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, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The decision came after Hellebuyck made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. The 33-year-old spoke about the decision following the win in Toronto, explaining he found out in the last day or so.

“Selfishly, I want to play, but when you’re looking at what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from,” he said. “I love Winnipeg. Playing there again, just facing the music, seeing the reaction, it’d be nice. But it’s out of my hands.

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”: “The Devils could have claimed Connor Hellebuyck got diarrhea from eating expired chili from a dumpster behind Wendy’s and that would’ve been less embarrassing than missing the Jets game because his playing could ‘potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability. ’” “If NYR ever said ‘our expected win probability is actually better without Igor’ I would self combust on the spot,”Connor Hellebuyck and Brett Pesce of the New Jersey Devils battle for the puck with Brandon Duhaime of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

After he was suspended by the team for failing to report to training camp following a trade request, Hellebuyck was traded to New Jersey on Oct. 23 in a multiplayer deal after waiving his no-movement clause. Jets fans have since voiced their frustration and anger toward the goalie for leaving and Tuesday night looked to be another intense return in the NHL. Hellebuyck had four years left on his seven-year contract that he signed in October 2023 with the organization.

“We definitely had a conversation. I told them my thoughts on it and they told me theirs,” Hellebuyck said.

“At the end of the day, I have to listen to them. I can only push so hard. I was adamant that I wanted to play. But it is what it is.

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” “I know there’s a pretty sour taste. However I’m perceived, I’m going to choose love and to remember being part of that community,” he added. The Devils are 13-5 this season and trail the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.