Devils, Avs Surging in Kalshi Stanley Cup Market

Early in the NHL season, the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche are surging toward the top of Kalshi’s Stanley Cup Finals market. The Avalanche sit tied f

Both teams are trending up in the most recent price update. The Avalanche are up 2% while New Jersey is up 4% on its most recent run.

A $10 trade profits $75.54 on the Avs if they win the cup and $107.37 on the Devils. Coming off a conference finals exit last season, the Colorado Avalanche are gearing up for another strong run this season, and it’s already underway. The AvsWhile the Avs 9-6 record may not look enticing on paper, it’s been their recent performance pushing them up the board.

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After a slow 5-5 start through their first 10 games, they’ve answered by going 4-2 and outscoring their opponents 25-19. Colorado has been one of the most aggressive teams this season, tied for a league-high 4.13 goals per game on 488 shots and 13.5% shooting. Things are heating up for the Devils as they sit 11-5 and near the top of the Eastern Conference.

Like Colorado, New Jersey got off to a slow start to the year at 2-2 and have since been on a heater, winning nine of their last 11 games. Through the last 13 games, the Devils have a +17 goal differential at 46-29. The Devils have played a balanced game to start the year, with top-10 numbers in both skating and goaltending, with 3.4 goals for and 2.87 allowed.

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They also traded for goalie Connor Hellebuyck, which has played a role in their hot streak. Both teams are back in action on Saturday, November 7. Colorado is at home against the Detroit Red Wings while New Jersey is on the road against the New York Islanders. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly.

If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700. Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.