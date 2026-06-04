Devil May Cry Animated Series to Conclude with Third Season as 'The Force Edge Saga'

The popular animated series based on the Capcom video game franchise will end after its third season, which will complete 'The Force Edge Saga.' The creator confirmed the three-season structure was always intended, drawing inspiration from Dante's Divine Comedy. The show performed well on Netflix's Global Top 10, with season one accumulating over 21.7 million views.

most popular animated TV shows will end its run after its third season. The show’s second season debuted on the streamer earlier this year. , the animated series based on the video game franchise, has been renewed for a third season.

However, it has also been announced that this season will be its last.. The creator provided the following statement regarding the news: “For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante’s Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno.

Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up ‘The Force Edge Saga. ’ Since inception, ‘The Force Edge Saga’ was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.

” Both seasons of DMC appeared on the Netflix Global Top 10 for four weeks. The first season got over 21.7 million views in 2025, with season 2 accumulating over 6.4 million views at the time of writing. The second seasonThe show’s synopsis reads, “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms.

In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. ” Devil May Cry stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady. The show is produced by Studio Mir. Capcom’s video game franchise currently has six mainline entries.

The most recent title, Devil May Cry 5, was released in 2019. With extensive knowledge of India’s games and film industries, Rahul also keeps up with global pop culture, with a particular interest in everything around the world of superheroes. When not pondering about cinematic universes, Rahul likes tinkering with his PC to maximise his immersion in AAA games. The Ice Age 6 teaser trailer is out and things have reached a boiling point.

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Devil May Cry Netflix Animation Season 3 Series Finale

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