Device deemed ‘credible threat’ triggers evacuation around ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois

​FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley told media that authorities had determined that a “suspicious package was a threat and rendered it safe,” with police continuing to search the site.

A suspicious device at an ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, triggered evacuations within a one-mile radius, with local events forced to cancel as investigations continue.

Police and federal authorities said early Saturday that they had found a device deemed a “credible threat” and rendered it safe, without giving details as to its nature. Searches were ongoing and the evacuation order remains in place, Peoria Chief of Police Brad Dixon told a press conference.

Also read Bomb threat at BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria triggers mandatory one-mile evacuation

“We’re going to have to search the entire property,” Dixon said, referring to the BioUrja ethanol plant. The area “has not been rendered safe,” he said.

“There’s going to be an exhaustive search of the facility that has not been completed yet. ” “I don’t want to get into how many we found, where we found them,” he added, but said those living in a one-mile radius “should absolutely evacuate the area. ” Mayor of Peoria Rita Ali told NBC affiliate WEEK there was an “all hands on deck” response, saying: “A device has been identified. We know it’s a credible threat.

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We know it’s a bomb. ” ​FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley told media that FBI personnel, along with local and state police, had determined a “suspicious package was a threat and rendered it safe. ” “This is the designated shelter area for those that are impacted by the evacuation that’s going on just south of downtown Peoria,” he said in an update.

“What we do need to make sure is that everybody’s making good decisions. If you are within the one mile radius of the chemical plant BioUrja in Peoria, you have to evacuate. ” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker urged locals to “follow directions from law enforcement and stay clear of the area. ” American Country Music Singer Jon Pardi was forced to cancel his show scheduled for Friday evening at the Peoria Civic Center.

“At the direction of the Chief of Police, tonight’s concert has been canceled due to an active local safety concern,” he posted on Instagram, adding that tickets would be refunded. Dozer Park ballpark, home of Minor League Baseball side the Peoria Chiefs, also canceled a holiday event at the venue. The nearby OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center said it was “taking all appropriate precautions in response to the situation in downtown Peoria.

” A statement said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and take any additional steps necessary to maintain a safe environment for those we serve and those who work at our facilities. ”