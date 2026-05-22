Developing an Ebola Vaccine to Tackle the Deadly Outbreak within Months

A deadly outbreak of the Bundibugyo species of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is being tackled by Oxford University scientists who are in the process of developing a vaccine using the same technology that underpinned its Covid-19 jab. While there is no proven jab for this species of Ebola, there is an Ebola vaccine for the Zaire species but not for the Bundibugyo strain.

Oxford University scientists are developing an Ebola vaccine that could help tackle a deadly outbreak of the disease within months. The rare species of Ebola currently spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - known as Bundibugyo - kills 30 to 50 percent of those infected but there is no proven jab.

The outbreak has resulted in 750 suspected cases and 177 deaths. The Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) is now using the same technology that underpinned its Covid-19 jab to develop one specific to Bundibugyo. The species has caused two previous outbreaks, one in Uganda in 2007 and one in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2012. The risk of the current outbreak in the DRC is now considered to be very high, with suspected cases tripling in a week.

The reassignment comes after the UN health agency declared a public health emergency of international concern and stressed that the outbreak is not a pandemic





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Ebola Vaccine Bundibugyo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Covid-19 Jab Oxford Vaccine Group Common Cold Virus Chadox1 Animal Research Clinical Tria Serum Institute Of India

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