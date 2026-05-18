Developers want to revise planning for housing projects near San Quentin prison

A developer from Eden Housing states that they want the other developers to guarantee payment of half of the estimated $43 million cost to move ahead. However, the Marin County Public Financing Authority is holding out for a balanced budget before issuing bonds. Raymond Hymel, director of the Marin County Public Financing Authority, will pay for an evaluation of the credit rating of the bond issuance by S&P Global Ratings.

A rendering of the proposed Oak Hill housing development between Larkspur and San Quentin prison. (Provided by Eden & Education Housing Partners ). Developers want to revise a construction plan for two major housing projects on state land near San Quentin prison due to additional delays.

The change stems from a financing delay and environmental clearances for one of the projects along East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. The Marin County Public Financing Authority, a joint powers agency, is overseeing one project with Education Housing Partners. The other project is being developed by Eden Housing. Both projects share common infrastructure and will impact the workforce housing project by affecting its financing.

A $30 million tax-exempt bond issuance from Eden Housing is due to be granted by Oct. 19. If not, it will lose federal and state tax credits. The workforce housing project faces budget deficit issues and delays due to interest rates and geopolitical conflicts





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Housing Projects Housing Development Oak Hill San Quentin Prison Larkspur Eden & Education Housing Partners Marin County Public Financing Authority Education Housing Partners Budget Deficit Interest Rates Real Estate Development Tax Credits S&P Global Ratings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Navajo Nation Winter Sunrise and Sunset Times Due to Daylight Saving TimeThe Navajo Nation in Graham County, Gila County, and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time. The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Sunday at 8 PM MST, for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County. The authorized driving hours are from Saturday at 11 AM MST until Saturday at 8 PM MST, for Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward. The authorized driving hours are from Sunday at 12 PM MDT until Sunday at 9 PM MDT, for Chinle Valley, Suede Mountains, Valley Mountains South of I-40, Valles GMCs, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

Read more »

Navajo Nation Announces Winter Sunrise and Sunset Times Due to Daylight Saving TimeThe Navajo Nation in Graham County, Gila County, and Sierra County announces winter sunrise and sunset times due to Daylight Saving Time.

Read more »

Whale Rescue Efforts Abandoned, but Public Outcry Led to Private FinancingThe rescue efforts for the stranded humpback whale Timmy were abandoned at the start of April, but public outcry led authorities to approve a privately financed plan proposed by two entrepreneurs. The whale was confirmed as Timmy, the humpback whale that had been released as part of a rescue mission.

Read more »

Cook County State's Attorney's office to discuss new crime-fighting team for public transitNew details were expected Monday about a push to improve safety on Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains.

Read more »