Developer Demolishes Illegal Wall in Bournemouth Sea View Dispute

Vivir Estates removes a 16ft brick wall blocking Liz Bates' sea view in Bournemouth after council rejected subsequent privacy screen plans.

A 16ft by 6ft brick wall that blocked a Bournemouth homeowner's sea view has been demolished following a prolonged legal and planning battle. The structure, built illegally 14 months ago on a development site in the affluent Southbourne area, was ordered to be removed by a planning inspector who ruled it caused a harmful overbearing impact on neighboring properties.

Planning Inspector Orders Wall Removal

The demolition follows a ruling by a planning inspector from Bristol who condemned the wall for far exceeding modest dimensions and significantly harming the living conditions of adjacent residents. The wall had obstructed the view from Liz Bates's home, knocking an estimated £50,000 off its market value. After the inspector's decision, the developer, Vivir Estates, initially attempted to replace the brick structure with a frosted screen to maintain privacy.

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However, the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council unanimously rejected the application for the frosted screen. This rejection forced the immediate removal of the original brick wall, which had been constructed without proper permission on the site previously occupied by a council car park. The removal has restored the view for Mrs. Bates, a 43-year-old property inspector, but the victory is complicated by ongoing fears of further developments.

Residents Oppose Development Impact

Liz Bates described the ordeal of dealing with developer Eddie Fitzsimmons as exhausting, comparing the struggle to hitting a head against a brick wall. She expressed frustration that the planning inspector's forceful condemnation did not immediately end the conflict, as scaffolding remained up for weeks before the actual demolition work began. Mrs. Bates fears that despite the wall's removal, the developer may submit another application to build structures that could obstruct her view or impact her peace.

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She is one of approximately 100 residents who claim their lives have been ruined by the construction of four cliff-top apartment blocks consisting of 27 flats. The development sits on the Southbourne Crossroads Car Park site, which was put up for sale by the BCP Council in 2017 but later faced denial of two planning applications. Vivir Estates appealed these denials, and a planning inspector sided with the developer despite objections from 1,500 locals.

Fellow resident Lucy Beale argued that the roof terrace and walls were designed to enrich developers who are not local to the area. In a letter of objection, resident Hannah Perrins-Hill described the wall as a monstrosity and stated that large balconies and walls should be removed entirely. She criticized Vivir Estates for working against the local community from the start and having little concern for anything other than making money.

Developer Argues No Material Harm

Vivir Estates maintained that the shortened roof terrace was not large enough to host parties and that a glass screen would not result in an overbearing impact. Chris Miell, representing the developer through Pure Town Planning, argued that the inspector's decision specified the roof terrace as previously proposed, not that any roof terrace was unacceptable. He asserted that the scheme would not cause material harm to the living conditions of neighboring properties.

Despite a BCP Council planning officer finding the scheme would not have a materially harmful impact, councillors opposed its approval. Councillor Patrick Canavan emphasized the need for peace and asked how many times the council must say no to allow residents to live without constant battling. Councillor Brian Hitchcock added that the wall should have been removed 12 months ago, highlighting the delay in enforcement.

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Ongoing Stress and Future Uncertainty

While the physical barrier has been removed, the stress for residents like Liz Bates remains high. She noted that the process has been tiring and that she cannot fully celebrate the demolition due to the potential for further applications. The conflict highlights the tension between development interests and the preservation of existing residential quality of life in Bournemouth.

Vivir Estates has been approached for comment regarding the demolition and the ongoing disputes. The case serves as a prominent example of the challenges residents face when large-scale developments encroach on private views and amenity spaces in sought-after coastal areas like Southbourne.