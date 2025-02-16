Devastation in Four States: Floods Leave at Least Eight Dead, Thousands Displaced

A catastrophic flooding event gripped parts of four states over the weekend, causing widespread damage and claiming the lives of at least eight people, including a child in Kentucky. The remnants of a powerful storm system unleashed torrential rains, leading to river overflows, road closures, and evacuations. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear warned that the death toll could continue to rise as search and rescue teams navigate the treacherous conditions.

A devastating and unprecedented flooding event impacted parts of four states over the weekend, resulting in a levee breach in Tennessee and at least eight fatalities, including a child, in Kentucky . A powerful storm system unleashed its fury on the eastern United States, bringing a multitude of threats.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the public in a news conference on Sunday, announcing the tragic rise in deaths and expressing fears that the number could continue to climb as search and rescue operations persisted throughout the state. He revealed that over 1,000 rescues had been conducted due to the flash flooding. 'Even with the incredible response that we’ve seen, we can confirm that we’ve lost at least eight Kentuckians due to this weather event,' Beshear stated. The governor further explained that the fatalities stemmed from either flood-related incidents or motor vehicle accidents, with a child among the victims. 'We believe this number is going to grow,' Beshear cautioned. 'We hope it doesn’t grow quickly or much larger.' Officials in Tennessee issued an urgent plea for residents of Rives to evacuate and seek higher ground following the failure of a levee along the Obion River. This levee breach triggered rapid-onset flooding in the town and surrounding areas. 'Water rescues are ongoing,' the National Weather Service office in Memphis reported on X. 'If you are in the area, GET TO HIGHER GROUND NOW! This is a LIFE THREATENING situation.' Countless roads across western and northern Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and near the West Virginia-Virginia border were deemed impassable, as rainfall reports surged to over 5-8 inches during the first half of the weekend. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged all citizens to remain vigilant, noting that over 300 road closures were in effect, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reporting a statewide impact unprecedented in history. Beshear emphasized that the situation remained extremely perilous, with reports of mudslides in the eastern part of the state and snow affecting the western region. 'Please plan ahead, avoid travel and stay safe, Kentucky,' Beshear concluded. The storm's potential for devastation prompted precautionary evacuations along certain rivers and streams in the Tennessee Valley before its arrival, leading to the opening of shelters. A nursing home in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, located near the state border with Kentucky, was evacuated as a precautionary measure, and water rescues were underway in the Hurley, Virginia, area. Moreover, the relentless rain triggered reports of mudslides and rockslides over the weekend, including one that sent massive boulders crashing down onto Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.





FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FLOODING KENTUCKY TENNESSEE WEATHER EMERGENCY RESCUES EVACUATIONS STORM DEATHS GOVERNOR

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Devastation on Ovid's Main Street: Four Buildings Destroyed by FireA powerful fire ripped through Ovid, New York, destroying four buildings on Main Street and leaving a trail of destruction. The incident, sparked by a malfunctioning power bank, quickly spread due to a combination of factors, including strong winds, logistical challenges, and the building's layout. Despite the extensive damage and water supply shortages, firefighters battled tirelessly for hours, aided by the support of local businesses and the school district. While the community grapples with the aftermath, the focus remains on unity and resilience.

Read more »

Kenny Brooks Embarks on New Chapter at Kentucky, Aiming for Final Four GloryKenny Brooks, fresh off leading Virginia Tech to its first Final Four, has joined the Kentucky Wildcats, bringing his winning experience and a star player Georgia Amoore with him. The Wildcats are poised for a strong SEC campaign, facing tough challenges and aiming for a deep NCAA tournament run.

Read more »

Mass Layoffs Hit Four StatesHundreds of people have recently been affected with large rounds of layoffs from their employers.

Read more »

Devastating Floods Claim at Least Eight Lives Across Four US StatesHistoric flooding caused by a powerful storm system has resulted in at least eight deaths, including a child, in Kentucky. Tennessee also experienced significant flooding due to levee failures. Numerous rescues are underway in Kentucky, where over 1,000 people have been aided. Roads are impassable in several states, and the flooding threat persists as rivers remain high.

Read more »

Stephens: The Biden presidency’s four illusions and four deceptionsActs of arrogance and hubris will tarnish the legacy of a president who never should have tried to run again.

Read more »

NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs 23, Texans 14 — Four Winners, Four LosersThe Houston Texans made it to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this past weekend, went on the road, and lost to end the season in frustrating fashion. That previous sentence is one that it feels like I should just store in my drafts and have ready every season,...

Read more »