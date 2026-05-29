Devastating wildfire and homelessness loom over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' bid for second term

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection after a tough first term. Bass says even though she hasn't been perfect she is the right person to continue to lead the city.

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Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesPoliticsLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Spencer Pratt appears on “Fox & Friends” at Fox News headquarters on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in New York. Nithya Raman, a candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race, waves after a news conference Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, left, speaks at the Connect Los Angeles Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Spencer Pratt appears on “Fox & Friends” at Fox News headquarters on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in New York. Spencer Pratt appears on “Fox & Friends” at Fox News headquarters on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in New York. Nithya Raman, a candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race, waves after a news conference Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Nithya Raman, a candidate in the Los Angeles mayoral race, waves after a news conference Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Los Angeles. seeks a second term, she isn’t sidestepping the obvious: her tenure at city hall has been difficult.

“I haven’t always got it right,” she says plainly. But the first Black woman to hold the post insists she should keep leading the struggling city of nearly 4 million that will host the 2028 Olympics. Homicides have dipped. StreetLos Angeles mayoral races — indeed, some of the mayors themselves — often are forgettable in a city where politics takes a back seat to the Lakers, Dodgers and Hollywood.

But this year has been different as Bass attempts to overcome lingering fallout from the Palisades Fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history. Bass was in Ghana as part of a presidential delegation when the flames ignited.where Pratt takes on a superhero persona to battle street criminals and Democratic politicians. Created by filmmaker Charles Curran, Pratt has shared the videos on his own platforms.

Unless a candidate receives a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, the top two will advance to a general election in November. The race is officially nonpartisan, but Bass is a Democrat, as is progressive city council member Nithya Raman, who made a last-minute decision to challenge her one-time ally.

Pratt, who rose to fame alongside his wife, Heidi Montag, on “The Hills,” is a registered Republican who has received a nod of approval — if not an outright endorsement — from President Donald Trump. A University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, found Bass tightly clustered with Raman and Pratt, with other candidates trailing.

The poll of 1,351 of likely voters conducted between May 19 and May 24 gave no candidate a statistically significant edge. It’s a perilous position for an incumbent, spotlighting widespread public doubts about her leadership. On a recent Saturday, Bass was greeted by cheering supporters under brilliant sunshine in a Mid-City neighborhood where she dropped off her ballot in a collection box.

For an unpopular mayor facing a dicey future, she appeared relaxed, smiling broadly, petting dogs and fawning over toddlers in strollers.

“He is an entertainer and that’s what he’s doing is entertaining,” Bass said. She also questioned how Pratt, who received a tacit blessing from Trump, would be received in a city where less than 15% of voters are registered as Republicans. The president is widely unpopular in California outside his conservative base —Among the crowd applauding Bass was Diane Mitchell Henry, a registered Democrat and event planner, who said she was impressed with the mayor’s many years of government experience.

A November runoff appears likely with 14 names on the ballot. Democratic strategist Garry South expects Bass, despite her slumping popularity, to advance on Tuesday, probably alongside Pratt. He questioned whether Pratt’s online video barrage was reaching people who actually vote. The most reliable voters in the state tend to be older, white, affluent homeowners.

“Most voters are over 50, pure and simple. You are not going to grab that demographic by posting clever stuff on YouTube and Instagram,” South said. , when billionaire developer Rick Caruso promised to expand spending on police at a time of widespread concerns over crime and homelessness. Bass won by nearly 10 points.

While immediate concerns in Los Angeles are focused on wildfire reconstruction and homelessness, the city also is grasping for a vision for its future. Hollywood jobs have been decamping for years for cheaper filming locations. A downtown renaissance was crushed by extended pandemic closures and many office buildings remain desperate for tenants. The city has long struggled to provide basic services, whether paving buckled streets and sidewalks or keeping streetlights on.

The restaurant industry has witnessed a long string of high-profile closures. Trump administration immigration raids have shaken residents. The city’s notorious gridlock continues unabated.and deal with increasing crime as smash-and-grab robberies became national news. She has lined up most of the Democratic establishment behind her, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov.

Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with the city’s powerful labor unions.

“We are not going to have this level of failure in our city for four more years,” Pratt told CNBC on Thursday. The city “is not safe. It’s disgusting. We pay with our money to give needles to drug addicts to overdose in front of kids.

” Raman has promised to speed up housing construction, bring back entertainment industry jobs and improve street paving and other basic services. Residents are “hungry for a different future for this city — one that is affordable, functional, creative and safe,” she said in a statement Thursday. Blood is a political writer for The AP.

Over the years he has filed stories under datelines from Wasilla, Alaska, to Tel Aviv, but he has spent most of his career anchored in AP bureaus in Washington, D.C. , New York City and - for the last two decades - Los Angeles.





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Spencer Pratt Donald Trump Los Angeles Homelessness Wildfires California 2026 Elections Elections Heidi Montag Government And Politics Los Angeles Area Wildfires Diane Mitchell Henry U.S. Democratic Party Nancy Pelosi Garry South Rick Caruso Charles Curran Kamala Harris Gavin Newsom Politics

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