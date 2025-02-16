Devastating Storm System Sweeps Southeast, Leaving Trail of Destruction and Fatalities

A severe storm system with heavy rains, strong winds, and flash flooding caused widespread damage and at least nine deaths across the Southeast. Kentucky was hit hardest, with all 120 counties affected. The storm also caused power outages, road closures, and travel disruptions.

A devastating storm system, fueled by heavy rains, strong winds, and flash flooding, swept across a significant portion of the Southeast over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction and at least nine fatalities in its wake. Kentucky bore the brunt of the storm, with all 120 counties experiencing its impact. Governor Andy Beshear described the situation as unprecedented, emphasizing the widespread nature of the devastation.

The storm's relentless advance brought torrential downpours, exceeding seven inches in some regions, leading to widespread flooding. Roads became impassable, buildings sustained damage, and power outages crippled hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. Kentucky Emergency response crews launched over a thousand rescues as floodwaters inundated communities. Governor Beshear urged residents to avoid driving, as recovery efforts were hampered by ongoing flood risks. The storm's impact extended beyond Kentucky, claiming lives in Georgia and causing widespread power outages in states like Georgia and Alabama. The National Weather Service reported that the slow-moving storm system dumped significant rainfall across parts of Kentucky, Arkansas, and Tennessee on Saturday. Later, a line of thunderstorms intensified overnight, moving quickly through the area and bringing high winds that wreaked havoc on trees and homes. President Trump approved Beshear's request for an emergency disaster declaration for Kentucky, unlocking federal funding for affected areas. FEMA personnel were deployed to the state to provide assistance. In addition to the human toll, the storm caused significant disruptions in air travel, with hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at major airports, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The northern reaches of the storm system dumped heavy snow in parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine





