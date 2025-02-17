Devastating Flooding in Eastern U.S. Kills at Least Eight, Threatens Thousands

Severe flooding caused by a powerful storm system has resulted in at least eight fatalities in Kentucky, with authorities fearing the death toll will continue to rise. The flooding has also led to widespread damage and disruptions across four states.

A catastrophic and historic flooding event unfolded across portions of four states over the weekend, leading to a levee failure in Tennessee and leaving at least eight people, including a child, dead in Kentucky as a powerful storm system brought numerous threats to the eastern half of the U.S. Kentucky Gov.

Andy Beshear held a news conference Sunday afternoon when he announced the jump in fatalities and feared that number would continue to grow as search and rescue operations continued across the state. He also said more than 1,000 rescues have taken place as a result of the flash flooding. 'Even with the incredible response that we’ve seen, we can confirm that we’ve lost at least eight Kentuckians due to this weather event,' Beshear said. Beshear said the deaths were either flood-related or from motor vehicle crashes, and a child has been included among the victims. 'We believe this number is going to grow,' Beshear said. 'We hope it doesn’t grow quickly or much larger.' Officials in Tennessee also urged residents of Rives to evacuate and seek higher ground after a levee failed along the Obion River, leading to rapid-onset flooding in the town and surrounding areas. 'Water rescues are ongoing,' the National Weather Service office in Memphis said on X. 'If you are in the area, GET TO HIGHER GROUND NOW! This is a LIFE THREATENING situation.' Countless roads have been declared impassable in western and northern Tennessee, southern Kentucky and near the West Virginia-Virginia border, where rainfall reports climbed to over 5-8 inches during the first half of the weekend. 'We need all Kentuckians to remain alert,' Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. 'There are more than 300 road closures, with (the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet) leaders saying the statewide impact is historic.' Beshear said that, between reports of mudslides in the eastern portion of the state and snow impacting the western part of the state, the situation remains extremely dangerous. 'Please plan ahead, avoid travel and stay safe, Kentucky,' Beshear concluded. The threats had been significant enough before the storm that precautionary evacuations were ordered along some rivers and streams in the Tennessee Valley, and shelters were forced to open. A nursing home in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, near the state border with Kentucky, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and water rescues were ongoing around the Hurley, Virginia, area. The relentless rain also led to reports of mudslides and rockslides over the weekend, including one that sent large boulders crashing down on Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Police in Pikeville, Kentucky, said the downtown area of the city was inaccessible from U.S. 23 to the U.S. 119 intersection. 'The river has now covered all lanes of travel in that area and is too deep for vehicles,' police said in a Facebook post. 'Again, this is not the time to be out getting pictures and videos. Do not be on the roadways unless it’s an emergency or you’ve been evacuated and heading to shelter.' While the rainfall has now ended, the flooding threat will continue into the new workweek as several rivers remain high and are not expected to crest for several days. WHAT TO DO IF YOUR HOUSE FLOODS? Beshear confirmed at least eight deaths as a result of the ongoing situation and feared that number could continue to rise as more search and rescue operations are conducted across the state. The Clay County, Kentucky, Coroner’s Office reported that a 73-year-old man from the Blue Grass State was found dead in the Horse Creek area of Clay County after reportedly getting knocked off his feet by rushing water while exiting his vehicle around Highway 80. At the time, the coroner’s office said it was treating the event as an accidental drowning because of the severe weather and was the only weather-related fatality in the county despite widespread flooding. According to information provided by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, a vehicle with a woman and a 7-year-old inside was swept off a roadway on Saturday night by floodwaters. The 7-year-old child was recovered and pronounced dead by the coroner. The woman has yet to be located, and a search was underway to locate her. No other information was immediately available. In total, deaths have been reported in five Kentucky counties – Hart, Pike, Washington, Clay and Nelson. In Corbin, Kentucky, floodwaters carried a truck off a road and into nearby ditch, according to a storm report from the area's National Weather Service office. Near Lewisburg, Kentucky, swift-water rescue teams were needed to rescue a driver who became trapped in swift waters of the swollen Mud River, the NWS reported. Another water rescue was needed to the west in the town of Murray.





