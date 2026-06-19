'Devastating' fire guts Austin barbeque restaurant, heavily damages three other businesses

A large fire heavily damaged at least four West Side businesses on Friday morning.

Friday, June 19, 2026 4:19PMCleanup is now underway as business owners are tasked with rebuilding.

"I just saw a lot of smoke and chaos," said witness Deaysia Powell. Powell says she was on her way home when she came across a massive fire on Division and Central in the Austin neighborhood.

"I saw that it was Jay's BBQ on fire, and I was so sad about it. I'm like, everybody comes here," Powell said. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

"I turned, and there was thick black smoke, and you couldn't even see the fire truck," said witness Jawan Stockdale. Approximately 100 firefighters were at the scene. Firefighters were on ladders as they dowsed the flames with water.

"They found smoke showing, there was a worker inside the building, told them there was a fire in the kitchen area," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Raul Ochoa. "The roof collapsed in. There were no injuries. We had no injuries to our fire personnel.

The only occupant inside the structure was the one worker, who was accounted for and well.

" Community members say they are heartbroken that their beloved neighborhood businesses went up in flames and are hopeful they will rebuild. "It was devastating. These businesses get a lot of traffic, especially the BBQ joint," Stockdale said. Copyright © 2026 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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