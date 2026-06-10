Devastating Fire Destroys Last Building at Abandoned Camelot Theme Park

A large fire, believed to have been started deliberately, has completely destroyed the final remaining structure at the long-abandoned Camelot theme park in Lancashire. Drone footage captured the intense blaze and thick smoke at the site, which once featured King Arthur-themed attractions. Firefighters from multiple stations fought the fire for three hours. The park, closed since 2012, had been used for occasional events and is subject to redevelopment plans.

A huge fire has ripped through the abandoned site of a once iconic British theme park - leaving its last-standing building completely destroyed. Drone footage shows thick black smoke billowing above an aggressive blaze at Camelot theme park in Charnock Richard , Lancashire.

Four fire crews rushed to the site on Sunday and spent three hours battling the fire, which the service says was started deliberately. The park's last remaining building - a castle-themed structure made of timber - can be seen crumbling in the footage. No one is understood to have suffered injuries, however. Camelot has been abandoned since its closure almost 15 years ago, but for three decades its King Arthur-themed rides were hugely popular with families and youngsters.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: 'At 2.33pm, four fire engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Wigan stations attended the derelict building fire at Park Hall Road, Charnock Richard.

'The building measured approximately 40 metres by 40 metres and was of timber construction. 'Firefighters used two jets and remained at the scene for around three hours. ' The park closed its gates for the final time in 2012 after almost 30 years, with abandoned buildings and overgrown remnants of the attraction left scattered across the site. Parts of the former theme park have more recently been used for Halloween scare events and laser tag experiences.

Last year, fresh plans emerged to redevelop the site for housing, although the future of the former attraction remains unclear. The Daily Mail contacted Lancashire Police for comment





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Camelot Theme Park Lancashire Fire Abandoned Park Fire Deliberate Blaze Charnock Richard

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