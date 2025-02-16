Devastating Fire Claims Lives of Three Queens Family Members

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Queens home early Sunday morning, February 16, 2025, resulting in the tragic deaths of three family members. The fire originated in the basement and quickly spread, engulfing the first and second floors of the residence.

Tragedy struck the Queens neighborhood of Bayside early Sunday morning, February 16, 2025, when a two-alarm fire ripped through a residence on the 3300 block of 208th Street, claiming the lives of three family members. Fire Department sources reported that the blaze ignited around 2:40 a.m., sending plumes of smoke billowing from the basement of the building. Responding FDNY units were initially alerted by residents along 34th Avenue who observed the smoke.

First responders quickly located the source of the fire and encountered heavy flames engulfing the basement, which then extended to the first floor and partially into the second floor. A thick blanket of smoke permeated the entire structure, hampering visibility and firefighting efforts.As firefighters battled the inferno, they discovered two unconscious individuals in a first-floor bedroom and another unconscious person in the basement. Sadly, all three victims were pronounced dead shortly after being extracted from the burning building. The victims were identified as a 56-year-old man and two women, aged 54 and 90. Sources indicated that the victims were related to one another. The city’s Medical Examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the exact cause of death. FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “We have three people who lost their lives in a fire and … that’s unacceptable to me. We’re gonna do everything at the FDNY to make sure that fire deaths stay low. We certainly are thinking about the families that are affected by this.”More than 100 FDNY personnel from 25 units responded to the scene, battling the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control at approximately 4:10 a.m. While no serious injuries were sustained by firefighters, Chief Esposito acknowledged the emotional toll such events take on first responders. “Our firefighters do medical runs, obviously, a lot of fires, car accidents. So, anytime they have that exposure, it’s traumatic,” he noted. “We notify our Counseling Service Unit for for all our members that are affected by this.” FDNY Marshals are currently investigating the cause of the deadly fire.





