Leaked internal files expose Deutsche Bank's role in processing $582 million for Jeffrey Epstein, suspicious transactions linked to Donald Trump, and continued financing of Russian oligarchs despite internal warnings.

More than 15 million internal documents from Deutsche Bank have been released, exposing what the Financial Times described as the German bank's "hidden losses, secret payments to a Qatari, and money laundering at an industrial scale." These leaked records zero in on the institution's role in financing Jeffrey Epstein, revealing that the bank processed nearly $600 million of payments related to the late financier and convicted sex offender.

Epstein Payments and Suspicious Activity

Leaked internal documents show that internal regulators at Deutsche Bank filed suspicious activity reports on $582 million worth of Epstein-related money transfers. These transactions included payments to women, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and transfers from wealthy individuals such as Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin.

Also read Forensic Expert Dr. Michael Freeman Challenges Suicide Ruling in Jeffrey Epstein Death Case

A senator from Oregon has accused Deutsche Bank of ignoring massive withdrawals of cash for questionable purposes from Epstein's accounts. The leaked records indicate that transfers enabled by the bank were far larger than previously known, highlighting significant failures in oversight within the financial institution.

Trump Project and Money Laundering Links

The leaked documents provide direct evidence of suspicious transactions connecting companies owned by Donald Trump to a notorious Azerbaijani money laundering operation. This network was used throughout the 2010s to buy political influence and siphon off public funds for the benefit of Azerbaijan's elite.

Advertisement

Records reveal suspicious transactions related to a Trump luxury hotel project in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku in the spring of 2015. These events occurred just weeks before the real estate mogul and reality TV star announced his first presidential campaign. Specific records show attempts by entities at the heart of the Azerbaijani Laundromat to wire precisely $141,261.82 to DT Marks Baku LLC, a Delaware-based firm responsible for collecting Trump licensing fees, in April 2015.

Complex Financial Obfuscation Techniques

Le Monde explained that seeing the same sum bounce between four different bank accounts in just two weeks, with three different explanations, is typical of how money-laundering operations function. The documents demonstrate a systematic approach to hiding the origin of illicit funds.

By multiplying transfers and altering payment descriptions, those behind the transactions obscure the financial chain and make tracing the origin of the funds nearly impossible. The complexity blurs the link between the often illicit origin of the money and its final beneficiary, a tactic that allowed these large sums to move through the global financial system undetected for years.

Continued Financing of Russian Oligarchs

Internal Deutsche Bank records also show the institution blew off multiple internal warnings and continued financing oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. At least two divisions within the bank warned about the risks of continuing to do business with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

Advertisement

An internal report documented many allegations against Deripaska, including money laundering, tax evasion, ties to organized crime, and using the legal system to bully his competitors. Despite these warnings, the bank maintained its relationship with Deripaska, describing him in an internal memo as a reputable businessman and well-established business partner with a significant pipeline of further transactions.

The bank only terminated its relationship with Russian entities in 2022. However, the New York Times noted it did so only after its competitors announced plans to exit the Russian market, raising questions about the bank's compliance and risk management practices during the preceding years.