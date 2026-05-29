Deutsche Bank Backs Marks & Spencer to Weather Inflation Storm as Currys and Wickes Face Struggles

Deutsche Bank analysts have expressed confidence in Marks & Spencer's ability to navigate rising inflation, citing strong demand for its food and fashion. Meanwhile, Currys and Wickes are among those downgraded due to exposure to big-ticket spending cuts. The report highlights a growing divide in retail resilience.

Marks & Spencer has received a vote of confidence from Deutsche Bank analysts, who believe the retailer is well-positioned to weather the current inflationary pressures.

The bank's outlook suggests that M&S, along with Tesco and Pets at Home, can navigate the challenging economic environment, while other retailers like Currys and Wickes face significant headwinds. The analysts point to M&S's strong appeal in food and fashion as key differentiators, noting that demand for its premium food offerings and trendy clothing lines remains resilient even as consumers confront rising living costs.

However, the report also flags 'downside risks' for lower-income households and for sectors reliant on big-ticket discretionary spending, which could weigh on parts of the retail sector. Deutsche Bank's rating adjustments reflect this nuanced view. It downgraded B&M and Wickes to 'sell' and Currys and Dunelm to 'hold', citing vulnerability to reduced consumer spending on non-essential items.

In contrast, M&S was reaffirmed with a positive stance, supported by its successful transformation in both food and clothing. Pets at Home also received backing, bolstered by the growth and stability of its veterinary services segment. Tesco's large market share and diversified operations were seen as protective factors in the current climate. The analysts emphasize that while inflation poses a broad challenge, companies with strong brand loyalty, value propositions, and essential or treat-based products are better equipped to sustain demand.

This analysis underscores a shifting retail landscape where consumer behavior is increasingly stratified. Higher-income shoppers may continue to spend on quality and style, benefitting M&S, while cost-conscious consumers might trade down or cut back on larger purchases, impacting retailers dependent on electronics or home improvement goods. The warning about lower-income consumers highlights the risk of a deepening squeeze on disposable incomes, potentially leading to a more pronounced downturn for certain sectors.

As the Bank of England grapples with persistent price rises, the outlook for retail remains mixed, with defensive qualities and strategic positioning becoming critical differentiators. Investors and businesses alike will be watching closely to see how these predictions play out in the coming months





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Marks & Spencer Deutsche Bank Inflation Retail Consumer Spending Currys Wickes Tesco Pets At Home

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