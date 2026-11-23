The New York Yankees did not tender Luis Gil a contract, and the Detroit Tigers later signed the former AL Rookie of the Year as they work to fix their bullpen. The move comes with questions about Gil's health and recent performance.

The Detroit Tigers have signed right-hander Luis Gil, a move that comes after the New York Yankees declined to tender him a contract by Friday's deadline, making him a free agent.

Detroit's effort to repair a bullpen that finished with a historically poor 31 blown saves this season is still underway. Reports put Gil's new deal at about $11.5 million. The signing gives Detroit depth on the pitching staff, though the Tigers could also use him as a starter, the role where he has had his greatest success. Gil, 28, was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024.

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Luis Gil Breakout Season Stats

That season he went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA, 171 strikeouts and a .189 opponents' batting average over 29 starts, producing 2.1 fWAR, about 75% of his 2.8 career fWAR. He finished that season in the 86th percentile in pitching, ranking in the 94th percentile in breaking pitches and the 83rd in offspeed.

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His four-seam fastball held opponents to a .207 xBA and .375 xSLG, and his slider posted a +9 Run Value, the best mark of any pitch in his career. Since that breakout year, injuries have disrupted Gil's development. He pitched just 57 innings in 2025 after a high-grade right lat strain, and he made only 11 starts that season. He posted a 3.32 ERA in 2025, but his strikeout rate fell sharply from 10.15 K/9 to 6.47.

Right shoulder inflammation slowed him again in 2026. Gil was called up to the majors on April 10 and made nine appearances for the Yankees, four of them as a starter, posting a 4.61 ERA. Over 27 1/3 innings, his strikeout rate dropped further to 5.60, and his walk rate of 5.93 was the highest of his career. He also allowed a home run per fly ball rate of 16.2 across 124 batters faced.

Detroit Evaluates Gil Health

His xFIP rose to 6.31 and his fWAR finished at -0.5, reflecting his trouble with hard contact. Because the sample is small, those numbers may not fully define his ability. The Tigers will need to evaluate Gil's physical condition and decide whether he can return to a starting role. His control problems and inconsistent pitches are a concern, with negative Run Value figures on his fastball (-2), slider (-1) and sinker (-3).

Opponents slugged .449 xSLG against his fastball. The sinker, which he added to his repertoire for the first time, generated no whiffs in 45 pitches and allowed a 50 Hard Hit% rate. Detroit's rotation options for 2027 include Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero and Reese Olson, with River Ryan and Drew Anderson among other available arms. Gil could compete for a spot, but the team must first determine whether he is healthy enough to start.

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Yankees Decline Cruz Tender

The Yankees also did not tender reliever Fernando Cruz, who became a free agent on the same deadline. Cruz had a 3.33 ERA with 139 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings in 2025, but his numbers slipped while he dealt with elbow issues late in the season.