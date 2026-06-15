Detroit sisters accused of stabbing restaurant worker after wrong food order

Two Michigan sisters, including one who was nine months pregnant, allegedly stabbed a worker at a restaurant and threw hot oil at her over a wrong order.

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Brianna and Kierianna Long now face several charges in connection with the May 30 incident, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to local reports. Both women have pleaded not guilty. The two sisters entered the restaurant, ran behind the counter and attacked the 23-year-old employee after they were given a wrong order, prosecutors said, according to the outlet.

Brianna and Kierianna Long face several charges, including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. The sisters threw items at the employee, chased her through the restaurant, hit her with pots and pans, attempted to throw hot grease on her head and threatened to kill her, according to prosecutors. The employee was then stabbed in the stomach with a knife by Kierianna, prosecutors said.

The injured employee had to be taken to the hospital for surgery after she ran out of the restaurant and hid inside a stranger’s vehicle while calling for help. Defense attorneys attempted to dispute the allegations in court, arguing that the employee triggered the assault by saying that she did not"give a f---" about the food order error before throwing items including knives first during the incident.

The sisters allegedly threw items at the employee, chased her through the restaurant, hit her with pots and pans, attempted to throw hot grease on her head and threatened to kill her. Brianna, who was 9 months pregnant at the time of the incident, gave birth four days before her arraignment, her attorney said, ClickonDetroit reported. She pleaded with the judge by saying that she was innocent and had a 4-day-old baby at home.to the charges.

Brianna was held on a $25,000 cash bond and Kierianna was held on a $100,000 cash bond.





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