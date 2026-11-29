The Detroit Pistons maintain second-place standing in the Eastern Conference despite Cade Cunningham's absence. Isaiah Joe and Elijah Harkless lead the offensive charge in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Detroit Pistons have secured a tied-for-second position in the Eastern Conference standings during the 2026-2027 NBA season, achieving this milestone while operating without their primary star, Cade Cunningham. The team has navigated significant injury challenges to maintain its competitive identity and offensive prowess. This resilience was most recently displayed on November 27, 2026, when the Pistons faced the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA, showcasing depth beyond their franchise guard.

Key Contributors Step Up Offensively

Isaiah Joe, a guard acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason, has emerged as a critical offensive engine for the Detroit Pistons. Although he experienced a difficult start to the season with his shooting metrics, Joe has drastically improved his performance in recent matchups. He is currently averaging 16 points per game while shooting 46% from the field and an impressive 39% from the three-point line.

Also read Cade Cunningham-less Pistons look to keep rolling vs. Bucks: Preview, Injuries, Starters, How to Watch

In the three games leading up to the November 27, 2026, contest against the Milwaukee Bucks, Joe demonstrated elite scoring consistency. He recorded 19 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 22, 2026, followed by 21 points against the Orlando Magic and 22 points against the Bucks. His shooting accuracy from deep has been particularly potent, as he made 13-of-32 three-pointers during this span, including five in both the game against the Magic and the Bucks.

Emerging Talent Provides Versatility

Elijah Harkless has utilized his increased playing time to prove his value to the Detroit Pistons roster. The guard has shown an ability to facilitate offense and contribute significantly when called upon, offering a reliable alternative when Cade Cunningham is sidelined. His versatility allows the team to maintain its structural integrity and scoring threat even without its primary ball-handler.

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During the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 27, 2026, Harkless showcased his all-around game by scoring 14 points. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and distributed the ball effectively with eight assists. This performance highlights his potential to serve as a major offensive boost, giving head coach JB Bickerstaff a dependable option to keep the team lethal when Cunningham is out of the lineup.

Frontcourt Resilience in Frontline

Javonte Green has firmly established himself as a vital component of the Detroit Pistons, whether he is coming off the bench or starting in the lineup. His ability to contribute in multiple statistical categories has provided crucial support for the team's overall success. Green recently started against the Milwaukee Bucks and recorded a double-double, posting 10 points and 11 rebounds in that contest.

Green has consistently stepped up in the absence of Cade Cunningham, proving his offensive capability on multiple occasions. He scored 18 points against the New Orleans Pelicans when Cunningham was unavailable. Additionally, he contributed 12 points in a game against the Toronto Raptors when Cunningham struggled to find the basket, demonstrating his capacity to generate offense independently and support the team's win-total ambitions.

Strategic Outlook for Upcoming Games

Head coach JB Bickerstaff has successfully managed the Detroit Pistons roster to keep them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. However, he faces ongoing decisions regarding rotation management to sustain this performance level. The coaching staff is navigating a deep pool of talent that can step in effectively during injury absences, maintaining the team's competitive edge.

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The Detroit Pistons are scheduled to play against the Orlando Magic at 6:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Cade Cunningham is once again listed as unavailable for this upcoming matchup. The team will rely on the continued contributions of Isaiah Joe, Elijah Harkless, and Javonte Green to maintain their second-place standing in the Eastern Conference standings.