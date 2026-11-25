Detroit Pistons' annual Muslim Night event faces scrutiny as donations to ICNA Relief and Human Development Fund are questioned due to alleged political and financial affiliations.

The Detroit Pistons are preparing to host their third annual Muslim Night on Sunday, November 29, just four days after Thanksgiving. The event at Little Caesars Arena will feature Muslim-approved Halal concessions, a dedicated prayer space, and a video salute to socialist Muslim Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. Proceeds from the evening will be directed to multiple organizations, including ICNA Relief, Muslim Family Services, and the Human Development Fund.

Event Details and Scheduled Activations

The Pistons vs. Orlando Magic game on Saturday, November 28, serves as the primary promotional vehicle for these charitable efforts. The team's official website confirms that ICNA Relief, Muslim Family Services, and the Human Development Fund are the designated recipients of team donations. The event aims to foster community engagement while highlighting the specific causes supported by these selected groups.

Also read 3 Winners, 2 Losers From the Atlanta Hawks 107-97 Win Over the Pistons

Controversy Surrounding ICNA Relief

ICNA Relief has drawn significant criticism due to its alleged ties to communist groups and the Muslim Brotherhood. This organization is part of the Islamic Circle of North America, founded in 1968 to benefit Hizbul Mujahideen, the group associated with Osama bin Laden's compound in Pakistan. Documents from 1991 list ICNA as an ally, and the organization maintains close operational links with the Muslim American Society.

Financial Opacity of Human Development Fund

The Human Development Fund, established in 2023, has accumulated over $33 million within a year while facing accusations of opaque financial practices. Mid East Forum reports that the organization transfers millions to entities controlled by its own leadership rather than humanitarian projects. This structure makes it difficult to trace how funds are utilized for aid in Gaza or other international causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Political Connections and Community Impact

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, featured in the event's video tribute, has made strong statements regarding the Zionist project and Palestinian issues. The inclusion of his video alongside donations to groups accused of opposing peace with Israel raises questions about the team's selection criteria. Fans and observers note that the prayer space and Halal options are standard features, but the financial beneficiaries remain the primary point of contention.

Next Steps and Public Accountability

Watchdog groups demand greater transparency from both ICNA Relief and the Human Development Fund regarding their political affiliations and fund allocation. The Detroit Pistons have not yet issued a detailed response to the scrutiny surrounding these specific organizations. The upcoming game and associated donations will likely continue to generate debate about the criteria for selecting charitable partners in professional sports.