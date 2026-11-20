The Detroit Pistons are hosting their third annual Muslim-focused event with halal concessions from Beirut Bakery, a dedicated prayer space in Heritage Hall, and a video shoutout inviting Michigan's first Muslim U.S. senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to attend.

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Halal concessions, a dedicated prayer space, and a video shoutout to Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed are all part of the Detroit Pistons' third annual, Michigan's first Muslim U.S. senator, and telling him the team is saving him a seat, though it remains unclear if he will attend. Inside the arena, the team is offering halal food at Beirut Bakery on the concourse and reserving a dedicated prayer space in Heritage Hall above the team store.

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Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed claps during a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue on Aug. 5, 2026, in Detroit. The Pistons previously hosted American Muslim Night on Feb. 26, 2025, against the Boston Celtics and earlier this year against the Sacramento Kings.

For as little as $33, ticket buyers get game admission, a special-edition American Muslim Night hat, a limited-availability post-game free throw on the Pistons court and a donation routed to an Islamic charity. Detroit Pistons home court signee stands before the game against the New York Knicks during Round 1 Game 6 on May 1, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

Detroit Pistons t-shirts cover seats before the home game against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 26, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. In a promotional video for the game, the Pistons said the night is"more than just a basketball game" and is"about bringing our Muslim community together.

"While the Pistons' primary ticket listing never mentions Gaza, a portion of sales goes to charities that will direct funds to pro-Gaza organizations, depending on where the tickets are purchased. Orders placed through the team's main ticket page benefit ICNA Relief Michigan's Muslim Family Services, a Detroit social services organization.

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Fans who purchase through a separate Pistons booking link for the Human Development Fund instead direct donations to the Michigan-based nonprofit, whose flagship appeals include Gaza emergency relief and Gaza orphan sponsorships. Beyond Muslim Heritage Night, the only other major religious observance on the Pistons' 21-game Heritage Night Series is Jewish Heritage Night on April 7 against the Indiana Pacers, part of a lineup that also includes Armenian, Greek, Italian, Irish and Ukrainian nights.comes closest to a Christian theme, honoring Metro Detroit's Iraqi Catholic community with proceeds for local seminarians and a giveaway hat bearing a cross.

Reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi interviews Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons after the game against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 17, 2026, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Pistons left a broader Christian Night off its home game slate while turning Muslim Night into a political and Gaza-fundraising vehicle, suggesting a clear double standard in how the franchise handles faith-based events.