Detroit Pistons Down Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference Second-Round Showdown, 115-94

Cade Cunningham scored 21 points and the Detroit Pistons dominated the second half, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a thrilling Game 6 contest. The decisive Game 7 is set for Sunday in Detroit.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 21 points and the top-seeded Detroit Pistons dominated the second half, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-94 on Friday night to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference second-round series.

The decisive game is Sunday in Detroit.

"It’s going to be a fun environment for us and we’re excited to get back to the crib," Cunningham said. The Pistons’ 21-point victory tied a 66-year-old NBA playoff record for the largest Game 6 road win by a team trailing 3-2 in a series. The St. Louis Hawks beat the Minneapolis Lakers 117-96 in the 1960 West Division finals.

Jalen Duren had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Daniss Jenkins also scored 15 for the Pistons, who have won four games this postseason when facing elimination. They were down 3-1 to Orlando before winning the last three to advance out of the first round.

"We did what needed to be done. When we’re at our best, it’s the defense and the physicality that’s going to carry us," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

"I was pleased that we were allowed to play our style of basketball tonight where we can be legally physical and handsy, and just make it difficult on people. " Cunningham made five 3-pointers as the Pistons went 16 of 36 from beyond the arc, tied for their most this preseason. Duncan Robinson, who missed Wednesday’s Game 5 with a lower back injury, had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points off the bench.

Paul Reed also had 17 points as Detroit’s reserves outscored Cleveland’s 48-19.

"It has been a collective effort. We needed every bit of it. Great team win," Cunningham said. James Harden scored 23 points for Cleveland, which suffered its first home loss of the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley scored 18 apiece. Detroit asserted its will on the offensive boards and took advantage of Cleveland turnovers. The Pistons converted 13 offensive rebounds into 20 points. The Cavaliers had 20 turnovers, which resulted in 28 Detroit points.

The Pistons were up 54-41 at halftime and started the second half with a 12-2 run. The Cavaliers rallied to get within 74-68 before the Pistons put it away with a 13-2 spurt. Mobley missed a dunk and Marcus Sasser drove the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer to give Detroit a 84-70 lead at the end of the third quarter.

"It starts with us in the starting lineup. We got hit in the mouth and we didn’t punch back," Mitchell said. ___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nb





WEWS / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Eastern Conference Second-Round Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 Jalen Duren Daniss Jenkins J.B. Bickerstaff James Harden Donovan Mitchell Evan Mobley Detroit Reserves Offensive Boards Turnovers Offensive Rebounds Detroit Pistons J.B. Bickerstaff

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Game 6 PreviewThe Detroit Pistons face a must-win situation in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are aiming to close out the series at home and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons have struggled on the road, while the Cavaliers have been dominant at home.

Read more »

Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game 6 Tonight: Time, Streaming, BreakdownCavs owner Dan Gilbert sent over 400 fans to attend Game 5 in Detroit. He sent them via bus to Detroit all expenses paid to cheer on their team, and it worked.

Read more »

NBA Playoffs 2026: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Second Round SeriesThe Cleveland Cavaliers are leading the Detroit Pistons 3-2 in their second-round series in the 2026 NBA playoffs, with the outcome crucial for advancing to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Read more »

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Live ScoreView the Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game played on May 15, 2026. Box score, stats, play-by-play timeline, highlights, odds & more

Read more »