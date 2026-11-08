Detroit Lions Week 9 Rooting Guide For Bests Playoff Chances

Here is who Detroit Lions fans should root for during Week 9 slate of NFL games.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectnow must quickly turn their attention to a Miami Dolphins team that played a competitive game against the New England Patriots last week.

Dan Campbell's squad currently have 78.2 percent odds of earning a spot in the postseason and a 25.3 percent shot at finishing the regular season as NFC North division champions, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The former NFL tight end must now navigate another stretch of time where the team is dealing with a myriad of injuries and an unfortunate injury to linbebacker Jack Campbell.

Also read Five Detroit Lions Ruled Out, Star WR Questionable Against Dolphins

“You don't know what you don't know. You learn a lot and I learned it. Honestly, I learned it the best way you can learn it. I mean, you get thrown right into the season," said Campbell.

"You don't get the offseason, any of those. So, if you can adapt in that period, the other stuff is icing on the cake to be able to go through the whole process of building the roster and setting the tone and all that. So, you learn a lot. The whole thing was, we were coming back from London.

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We had just played overseas and landed. We had probably been on the ground an hour when I found out.

"So, there was a lot, but we were going into bye week. It was a hungry roster and we had some good players, good coaches, and just trying to find your footing there a little bit. And it's a tough situation for everybody, honestly, but it was an unbelievable experience," Campbell added.

'Me personally, I grew a ton from it. And there again, I'm fortunate that I wasJohn Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience.

In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!