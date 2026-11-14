Detroit Lions Week 10 Rooting Guide for Best Possible Playoff Outcome

Analyzing best possible scenario for Detroit Lions in Week 10.

Detroit LionsEntering Week 10, the Lions sit in second-place in the division behind the Chicago Bears with a 6-2 record, which is good enough for the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs at this point in the season.

The Bears, who are 7-2, are on a bye week this week so a win for Detroit would put them in a first place tie. , while the Bears have two losses to divisional opponents in Green Bay and Minnesota. Because they have not played head-to-head, Detroit would hold the tiebreaker if both teams are 7-2 at the end of Week 10 based on divisional record.

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Even though the Lions enter Sunday's game against New England in second-place in the NFC North, with the Bears on a bye there is a scenario where Detroit could enter Week 11 as the NFC's No. 1 seed. Here's a look at who Lions fans should be rooting for in Week 10, as these outcomes together with a win by Detroit would be the best possible outcome for the team.

The Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints thanks to their overtime Week 1 win, so if New Orleans was to make a push for the Wild Card Detroit would hold the advantage. However, the Lions lost to Carolina in Week 4. These two teams are playing for first-place in the NFC South, though both enter the game with losing records.

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Of these two teams, Carolina did more damage against the Lions and would be a tough matchup again if they met in the Wild Card Round, say in the 4-5 matchup in Carolina, so root for the Saints to take over the division lead. This game is a big one for the divisional race.

All four NFC North teams are at least .500, and there is a future where all four could get into the postseason with three Wild Card spots available. Detroit has beat both of these teams in their first head-to-head matchup, so they currently hold the tiebreaker over both.

A loss for either team doesn't take them out of the playoff race, but a third loss for Minnesota would be big for Detroit's divisional chances as they both currently sit at 6-2. According to the, Detroit's chances of winning the division with a win and a Green Bay win would go up to 34 percent, while a win and a Vikings win would put their chances at 31 percent.

Conversely, the Lions' overall odds of making the postseason would be higher if the Vikings win, as a fourth loss for Green Bay would be detrimental in a competitive NFC playoff picture. However, the Lions have always viewed winning the division and starting the playoffs at home as key, so Lions fans should side with the outcome that leads to a better chance of that happening.

One key is to root for AFC over NFC in inter-conference matchups, so go with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Falcons' offense is certainly capable of making a late-season push at the division or a Wild Card spot, but if they were to fall to 3-7 that would be a difficult challenge even in the lowly NFC South.

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The Rams remain one of the NFL's most talented teams, with veterans like Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald leading the way. Though injuries and some early season struggles have put them in a tough spot, they could certainly be dangerous in the event that Detroit were to square off with them in the postseason.

As a result, root for the Cardinals to repeat their performance from earlier in the season when they beat the Rams at SoFi Stadium. A loss would drop the Rams to 5-5, thus putting their playoff chances at 24 percent, per the NYT playoff simulator. This is favorable because it's AFC over NFC, but also because the Seahawks are another team right on the fringe of the Wild Card competing with the Lions.

They're another talented roster, but the reigning Super Bowl champions have had some struggles with consistency. This outcome gives Lions fans the opportunity to root for the No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who will be making his first career start after the Raiders traded Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. The Seahawks' playoff percentage would drop to 45 percent with a loss.

San Francisco remains a game up on the rest of the field in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed at 7-1. However, a loss would drop them to 7-2, andof both the 49ers and Bears thanks to their record within the NFC. If San Francisco were to lose to Dallas, it would be their second loss to an NFC opponent this season after falling to Atlanta earlier in the year.

Detroit's first loss came to an AFC opponent, so they would have the upper hand in that tiebreaker. Both of Chicago's losses came to NFC opponents as well. There's plenty to be decided beyond Week 10, but if the Lions win and the 49ers lose, Detroit would control its own destiny for the No. 1 seed heading into Week 11.79 percent chance to make playoffs, 35 percent chance to win the NFC North.