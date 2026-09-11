The Detroit Lions have acquired safety Andre Cisco from the Fresh York Jets in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round piCk to address depth issues at the position before the 2026 NFL season concludes.

Lions Acquire Andre Cisco from Jets

The Detroit Lions have officially secured a recent addition to their roster by trading for New York Jets safety Andre Cisco . According to reports from ESPN, the transaction was finalized with Detroit sending a 2028 sixth-round pick to New York in exchange for the veteran defensive back. This move marks the Lions as active participants in the 2026 NFL trade deadline, signaling a clear intent to bolster their defensive depth before the postseason push begins. The acquisition highlights the front office's proactive approach to addressing roster needs rather than waiting for injuries to force thier hand.

Cisco brings a significant amount of experiance to Detroit after spending the first four years of his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. he was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and became a staple of the Jaguars defense, starting forty-seven of sixty-three games played during his tenure. Following the expiration of his rookie contract,he signed a one-year deal worth eight and a half million dollars with the Jets in 2025. However, his role diminished significantly in New York during the 2026 season. After starting the first three games of the year, he has seen his playing time reduced drastically, recording only twenty-three snaps across the last five games. This decline in usage ultimately led to the trade, opening the door for Cisco to find a more prominent role elsewhere.

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Addressing Depth Concerns at Safety

The primary motivation behind this trade appears to be the Lions' struggle with depth at the safety position. While key players like Brian Branch have returned from Achilles injuries and Kerby Joseph is making progress through his practice window, the unit has lacked reliable backup options. Veteran Chuck Clark has stepped up as the primary reserve, contributing notably by securing his second interception of the season on Sunday. Yet, the rest of the supporting cast has been thin. Christian Izien has been benched, Thomas Harper remains on injured reserve and rookie Keith Abney has had his workload scaled back after transitioning to safety midseason.

By acquiring Cisco, Detroit gains a versatile player capable of filling multiple roles within the secondary. The team may now look to move Abney back to nickel cornerback, allowing him to utilize his skills in a position where he has previously shown promise. cisco's presence provides imediate insurance against further injuries while offering a competent starter if current health issues persist. His arrival stabilizes the position group and gives coaches more flexiBility in their defensive schemes, ensuring that the second-string level of play does not drop off sharply when starters rest or get hurt.

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Player Profile and Statistical Impact

Cisco is recognized for his aggressive style of play and versatility. He can effectively defend the sprint by playing in the box or drop back into coverage as a deep safety. During his collegiate career at Syracuse, he demonstrated exceptional ball skills, tallying thirteen interceptions, including seven in just his freshman season. At the NFL level, he has accumulated eight interceptions, twenty-six passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two and a half sacks over his career. These statistics suggest he isn't just a run defender though also a playmaker capable of changing the momentum of a game with takeaways.

The Lions' defense has shown resilience throughout the season, recently dominating in a nineteen to nine victory over the Miami Dolphins. Adding a player with Cisco's profile strengthens their ability to maintain high-level performance as the season enters its final stretch. His experience starting games for both the Jaguars and the Jets provides valuable leadership for a young team. The trade for a 2028 sixth-round pick is considered a low-cost acquisition that addresses an immediate need without sacrificing significant future capital, making it a sharp strategic shift for general management.