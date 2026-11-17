Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sustained a shocking leg injury during the team's game in Munich, Germany on November 15. Head coach Dan Campbell discusses the impact and team response.

Detroit Lions defensive star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a severe and shocking leg injury during the team's regular season game in Munich, Germany on Sunday, November 15. The incident occurred against the New England Patriots and immediately raised serious concerns for the franchise and the player following his awkward fall after a jump.

Hutchinson Injured During Munich Game

Hutchinson, a 26-year-old impact player and captain for Detroit, jumped into the air during the matchup before landing awkwardly on his right leg. The sudden injury left him unable to walk properly, and he was later seen using a wheelchair while navigating a German airport hours after the game concluded on Sunday, November 15.

Also read Aidan Hutchinson Injury History Detroit Lions NFL 2024 2026

The video footage showing the star player requiring assistance to move through the terminal circulated widely on social media, highlighting the immediate severity of the physical trauma he endured. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell described the moment as devastating, noting that Hutchinson was performing at an elite level and was on a heater before the unfortunate accident.

Coaches Defend Celebration Culture

Despite the preventable nature of the injury, Campbell stated he will not hold a meeting with the team to restrict on-field celebrations or emotional displays. He argued that the game is built on emotion and that asking players to remain stoic after making big plays would force them to suppress their true personalities.

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Campbell shared a personal anecdote about tearing his bicep after pumping his arm in excitement during a play, emphasizing that he does not believe the team needs to treat their athletes like children. He stressed that while they will be smart about safety, he refuses to tell players they cannot express joy after a successful defensive stop.

Extended Recovery For Star Player

Hutchinson returned to the United States on Monday, November 16, and was scheduled to receive a second opinion regarding the extent of his leg damage. The Lions have not yet officially declared his status, but the initial visual evidence of him in a wheelchair suggests a significant recovery timeline ahead.

Campbell expressed deep frustration over the event but also voiced absolute confidence in Hutchinson's resilience. He noted that the player hates what happened more than anyone, but believed his wiring and competitive drive would help him return better than before after overcoming this setback.

Broader Injuries Impact League Standings

The Munich game also resulted in significant news for the opposing team, as New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury. Maye, 24, was reported to miss an extended period and possibly the remainder of the season, adding to the roster challenges for New England.

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While the focus remains on Hutchinson's rehabilitation, the dual injuries to key starters from both squads have altered the trajectory of the NFL season for Detroit and New England. The Lions will now have to adjust their defensive lineup without their captain, while New England faces a major offensive void with their starting quarterback sidelined.