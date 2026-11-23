For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, fo

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph runs onto the field for warmup ahead of the game against Buccaneers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAccording to head coach Dan Campbell, there were no red flags medically after Joseph played 67 percent of defensive snaps.

The former NFL tight end indicated Joseph would benefit moving forward from banking those reps, especially since the Chicago Bears are up next on the schedule. Last week, the former third-round pick indicated he noticated many had counted him out, given he had played a game in over a calandar year.

Also read Tampa Bay Bucs vs Detroit Lions Week 11 Preview: Hurst's Role and Lions Defense

"Yeah, it was just more so, like, it's no point in speaking negativity on my life or speaking negativity into the team or what my situation got going on. Only the highs, man," said Joseph.

"Because they laugh at you when you're down, they laugh at you when you're low, but they praise you when you're high. I don't have to explain myself, I don't have to come out here and. I've got no problem with y'all, but it's just something that I've learned. They only care about you when you're doing good.

Advertisement

"Joseph did not light up the stat sheet, but was able to be part of a Lions' defense that largely kept the Buccaneers in check. "Honestly, as soon as I touched the grass, everything was just so amazing to me, man. I just felt like a little kid at a game store. It just felt so surreal because a lot of people doubted me, a lot of hate I got, man.

But all glory to God, and I'm here today," said Joseph.

"Even doing the media again, man, it's been a while since I did all this, man. So, just getting back into everything, man, I just got to get all the glory to God, man, because a lot of people didn't want to see me here and here I am standing tall. You feel me? Standing tall.

""Nah, man, I need a pick, man. I need a pick. It's all right. I ain't get it," said Joseph.

Advertisement

"They don't want to throw the ball down there. They scared. Baker, it's all right. Honestly, I'm just happy we got the dub.

It's not all about me, man. It's about the team. So we get this dub, man, I'm fine. IJohn Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013.

Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports.

In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!